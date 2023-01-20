ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Grafton girls fall to Preston in physical Big 10 encounter

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton’s Hadley Horne scored a game-high 20 points while Kenne Keener had 13 points and 14 rebounds but it wasn’t enough to beat homesteading Preston on Friday night. The Knights picked up a solid win, holding off the Bearcats, 53-44, in a...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Scouting an opponent isn't as easy as you think

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Sometimes we take for granted writing about a sport that you think you know a heck of a lot more about than you do. Coaches, you see, seem to talk in Coach Speak, which is a language all its own from one sport to the next. In football they talk to you about having "11 personnel" on the field, assuming you know what they mean. Well, you probably don't, because that means one running back and one tight end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy