MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Sometimes we take for granted writing about a sport that you think you know a heck of a lot more about than you do. Coaches, you see, seem to talk in Coach Speak, which is a language all its own from one sport to the next. In football they talk to you about having "11 personnel" on the field, assuming you know what they mean. Well, you probably don't, because that means one running back and one tight end.

4 HOURS AGO