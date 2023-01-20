WATCH: Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino Dunks On Coleman Hawkins
Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino split the Illinois defense and dunked over Coleman Hawkins in the first half.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – This freshman can ball.
Indiana point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino brought the ball up the court and drove off a screen from Jordan Geronimo. Hood-Schifino split the Illinois defense and dunked over the outstretched arm of Illinois' 6-foot-10 forward Coleman Hawkins.
To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.
Next up for Indiana is a showdown with the Michigan State Spartans at Noon ET on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The Spartans are also in action on Thursday night, attempting to snap a two-game losing streak at home against Rutgers at 6:30 p.m. ET. Michigan State holds a 12-6 overall record with a 4-3 mark in Big Ten play.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- LIVE BLOG: Welcome to Champaign, where Indiana is set to tangle with Illinois in a critical Big Ten game on Thursday night. Here's our live blog, with news and views straight from press row. CLICK HERE
- WATCH TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS' BLOCK: Illinois forward Dain Dainja drove to the left block, but Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis was there to reject the shot off the backboard. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH INDIANA-ILLINOIS: Indiana basketball (11-6, 2-4) battles the Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 4-3) on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA LOOKING FOR FIRST BIG TEN ROAD WIN: Indiana basketball hasn't won a game away from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall since Nov. 20. The Hoosiers are 0-3 in Big Ten road games and play at Illinois, winners of four in a row, on Thursday. CLICK HERE
- WOODSON RADIO SHOW: Coach Mike Woodson appeared on his weekly radio show "Inside Indiana Basketball" alongside play-by-play announcer Don Fischer on Tuesday night to recap Indiana's win over Wisconsin, discuss coaching philosophies and preview the upcoming Illinois game. CLICK HERE
- UNDERWOOD PREVIEWS INDIANA: Before Illinois' home game against Indiana on Thursday, coach Brad Underwood met with the media to discuss the importance of this game, guarding Trayce Jackson-Davis, his team's four-game win streak and more. CLICK HERE
- COLUMN – MORE SHOTS FOR MILLER KOPP: When asked about getting more shots for Miller Kopp, Indiana coach Mike Woodson didn't consider it a high priority. But with two starters out, Kopp needs to have a bigger role in the offense. He played 26 minutes Saturday before taking his first shot, and that just can't happen for Indiana to be at its best offensively. CLICK HERE
Comments / 0