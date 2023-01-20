Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Tonyan and Tight Ends
By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
5 days ago
In the fourth of a series of season-ending report cards, we look at the Green Bay Packers’ tight ends through the lenses of performance and the salary cap.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ tight end corps had something for everyone and every occasion this season.
Need someone to make a key catch? Throw it to Robert Tonyan. Need someone to deliver a key block? Run behind Marcedes Lewis. Need someone to provide the lead block? Stick Josiah Deguara at fullback.
There isn’t an all-around stud like San Francisco’s George Kittle. Or a dominant receiver like Travis Kelce. Or a field-stretcher like Darren Waller. But, as a group, Green Bay’s tight ends got the job done.
"The best part of about playing this position is you get to do everything," position coach John Dunn said. "The hardest part about this position is you have to do everything.
"Sometimes, it’s not so much learning but it is the techniques that go along with that. That’s something that we juggle daily in terms of what does each guy need based on the techniques that he’s being asked to do to make sure they’re honing their skill-set in their role."
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
George Kittle will be one of the most exciting players to watch during Sunday’s playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The tight end, 29, has been one of the most exciting players during the playoff season. By his side throughout his career, he’s had his now-wife Claire cheering him on! She’ll undoubtedly be rooting for him during the playoff game on Sunday, January 29. Find out everything you need to know about George and Claire’s relationship here.
Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
Cincinnati resident Kirk Herbstreit is a big fan of Joe Burrow. The ESPN college football analyst, who has a home in Cincinnati, where his son plays high school football, is a massive fan of the Bengals quarterback. Burrow led the Bengals to a win over the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on ...
After holding the Buffalo Bills to just ten points in the NFL’s Divisional Round, there’s no way NFL teams are missing what Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is doing, right?. It just can’t and shouldn’t go unnoticed. Anarumo has been so successful against the best of the...
J.J. Watt's professional football career has come to an end, but it's possible he will stay as close to the game as possible. On Sunday, Watt answered a few questions from fans on Twitter. One fan asked him about a potential future in the broadcasting business. Early on during Watt's ...
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up this Tuesday, former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum offered a strong take on Mike McCarthy's future with the Cowboys Tannenbaum believes the Cowboys should move on from McCarthy. He thinks the team is undisciplined and careless with the football ...
Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee may have lost Trent Dilfer as their head coach, but they have gained a Hall of Famer. Lipscomb Academy is set to hire former NFL center Kevin Mawae as their head coach. Multiple reporters shared the news on Monday and said that an announcement would be made on Tuesday. Indeed, Lipscomb...
The post Hall of Famer hired to replace Trent Dilfer at Tennessee high school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The NFL World isn't thrilled with Jim Nantz's comment on a Buffalo Bills player on Sunday. Nantz and his broadcasting partner, Tony Romo, mocked Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis for not intercepting a Joe Burorw Hail Mary! attempt on Sunday afternoon. Bills fans believe Nantz was being a bit harsh ...
The New England Patriots might be making a big change to their coaching staff soon. According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Matt Patricia could be on his way out now that the Detroit Lions are no longer paying his salary. Patricia was the defacto offensive coordinator this past season ...
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's girlfriend, Brittany Williams, shared a post praising him as a "true leader" following his team's elimination loss in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (January 22). "So proud of this man," Williams wrote along with a photo of Allen shared on...
This past weekend's games have Dan Orlovsky believing there's a new best quarterback in the NFL. Jumping on "Get Up" Monday morning with Mike Greenberg and crew, the former QB explained why he believes the best player at the position resides in Cincinnati and not KC. Joe Burrow's the best QB in the ...
Few in-game stadium atmospheres are as good as an NFL stadium in a conference championship game. Tens of thousands of fans are trying to will their team to the Super Bowl. It's an electric environment. But will we get those games moving forward? According to a report, the NFL is seriously ...
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
The San Francisco 49ers have been undoubtedly the hottest team in the NFL. They’ve won their last 11 games including a postseason win last weekend over the Seattle Seahawks. Much of this has been due to the excellent play of star running back Christian McCaffrey. The former Pro Bowler yet again proved his worth on Read more...
The post NFL world reacts to incredible Christian McCaffrey stat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Davis Webb made the first start of his NFL career to conclude the 2022 regular season. The delayed debut could mark the end of his playing days. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Webb has "expressed interest" in pursuing a coaching career. The Buffalo Bills offered him their quarterbacks coach ...
Comments / 0