WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Throws Down Slam Dunk Against Illinois

Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis spun past Dain Dainja for a massive slam dunk in the second half against Illinois.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Trayce Jackson-Davis has proven to be too quick for Dain Dainja.

Early in the second half of Thursday's game at Illinois, Jackson-Davis caught the ball outside the post. He slowly backed down Dainja to the post, then spun around him to the basket.

Jackson-Davis brought the ball way back and threw it home to extend Indiana's lead to 16 points over Illinois. Nearing the midway point of the second half, Jackson-Davis has 24 points and six rebounds.

To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.

Next up for Indiana is a showdown with the Michigan State Spartans at Noon ET on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The Spartans are also in action on Thursday night, attempting to snap a two-game losing streak at home against Rutgers at 6:30 p.m. ET. Michigan State holds a 12-6 overall record with a 4-3 mark in Big Ten play.

Related stories on Indiana basketball