LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
Kentucky makes Sahvir Wheeler's importance clear but his role going forward remains undetermined
LEXINGTON - There isn't a program in the country that wouldn't want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season. That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game and this year, currently leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.
UCLA basketball: Mick Cronin, players speak after Bruins' 14-game winning streak ends in loss to Arizona
UCLA saw its 14-game winning streak come to an end Saturday at No. 11 Arizona, as the No. 5 Bruins took a 58-52 defeat. Coach Mick Cronin saw his team shoot just 38.8% from the field, as the Bruins lost for the first time in over two months, snapping a streak that dated back to November.
Rival Reaction: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks Indiana's 82-69 win
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had plenty to say about his team, the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates, and more as Indiana beat the Spartans, 82-69.
Everything Jon Scheyer said after Duke's loss to Virginia Tech
Although they had a four-point lead with 12:04 to play in the game, Duke again allowed the opposing team to fight back and beat them on the road after going 3:45+ without a field goal twice in the game's final twelve minutes. The last stretch, between 07:07 and 02:38, allowed a 7-2 Hokies run in between that put another loss in the Blue Devils tally this season.
Kevin Keatts on loss to UNC: ‘Never been involved with a game where a team has taken 39 free throws’
Chapel Hill, N.C. -- In undoubtedly the most physical game of the year for Kevin Keatts and his basketball team, the Wolfpack came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard falling to North Carolina 80-69 in a game where UNC attempted 39 free throws compared to N.C. State's 12.
Deshawn Warner details offer from Oregon after Junior Day visit
The Oregon Ducks football program hosted a Junior Day event over the weekend and one of the prospects to check out the Ducks earned a scholarship offer. He spoke with.
Preliminary hot board: Alabama offensive coordinator
BOL put together a preliminary hot board of potential offensive coordinator candidates to call plays in Tuscaloosa.
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25, Gonzaga tumbles after historic loss
There's a new No. 1 in the Week 12 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Houston held the crown for a few weeks, but the Cougars got upset in the closing seconds by Temple and the door was opened for a new top dog. However, voters couldn't look to then-No. 2 Kansas. Bill Self and the Jayhawks got smoked by TCU Saturday. The conversation for No. 1 centered heavily around Alabama and Purdue.
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
[POD] Discussing impact of Marques Hagans leaving for Penn State and state of Virginia football recruiting
Virginia football said goodbye to Marques Hagans this week as the wide receivers coach and his family are headed to Happy Valley to join James Franklin's staff at Penn State. Hagans will become the Nittany Lions' wide receiver coach and offensive recruiting coordinator. Wahoos247's Jacquie Franciulli invites National Recruiting Analyst...
Seldon discusses enrolling early, where he will 'start off' in Vols' offense
Four-star Tennessee signee Cameron Seldon, a top-50 prospect nationally in 247Sports' rankings, is ready to get started with the Vols after arriving in Knoxville this weekend.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Michigan State team that's already low on numbers even when healthy was much less than that Sunday afternoon at Indiana. With senior forward Malik Hall sidelined with a foot injury, the Spartans also didn't have a full-strength Tyson Walker at their disposal against the Hoosiers in a noisy road environment. The senior guard came down with a stomach virus two days before the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo said, which made his status uncertain as late as Sunday morning.
2023 WR Demitrius Bell commits to Nebraska
Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock 2023 athlete Demitrius Bell has announced his commitment to Nebraska following an official visit to Lincoln this past weekend. Bell chose the Huskers over Kentucky and Michigan State among others and becomes commit No. 26 for head coach Matt Rhule and his staff in the 2023 cycle. He will play receiver for Nebraska.
Hoops: Ohio State 4-point underdogs at Illinois | Buckeyes have win probability of 44.1%
In what is a big game for Ohio State's NCAA Tournament hopes, the Buckeyes are a 4-point underdog at Illinois on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN). Also, OSU (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) has a win probability of 44.1 percent against the Fighting Illini (13-6, 4-4), per ESPN's Basketball Power Index.
Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky
Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
PODCAST: Intel on new Penn State WRs coach Marques Hagans; recruiting impact and visitor updates
Penn State started this week by filling a key spot on its coaching staff, and that development is the primary focus on a fresh episode of the Lions247 Podcast. Marques Hagans is in the spotlight after the Monday announcement of his hiring as new Nittany Lions receivers coach. Hagans replaces...
Wiltfong Whiparound: South Carolina rolling, five-star predictions, five-star intel, Aggies junior day recap
On Monday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound we began the show with South Carolina adding a commitment from Kam Pringle and who could be next for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks including a run at one of the nation's top offensive line classes. We pivoted there to a 247Sports Crystal Ball...
Edge rusher gets offer, sets immediate official visit
Hocking (OH) College edge rusher Jefferson Adam registered 8.5 sacks this past season and that kind of production has caught the eye of several Power Five schools as the late signing period nears. Iowa State and Indiana came through with scholarships after the December dead period and, just today, West Virginia joined the mix.
Georgia corner Daniel James "in shock" by Wake Forest offer
While Wake Forest hasn't officially announced their new cornerbacks coach, it hasn't stopped them from extending offers at the position. On January 20th, one was extended to McEachern (Georgia) corner Daniel James, who didn't really know what to do when he received it. "I was in a little bit of...
