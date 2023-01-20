ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 54, Liberty-Bedford 47

Atlantic Shores Christian 54, Greenbrier Christian 10

Auburn 50, Giles 42

Cape Henry Collegiate 56, Peninsula Catholic 15

Chatham Hall 21, Timberlake Christian 12

Chelsea Academy 53, Fairfax Home School 25

Clarke County 47, Page County 27

Colonial Heights 73, Petersburg 61

Deep Creek 73, First Colonial 36

E.C. Glass 45, Heritage (Lynchburg) 20

Essex 52, Westmoreland County 45

Floyd County 63, James River-Buchanan 29

Fredericksburg Christian 52, Quantico 10

Freedom (W) 67, Forest Park 29

Grafton 85, Bruton 35

Graham 58, Twin Springs 53

Great Bridge 59, Nansemond River 54

Highland-Warrenton 35, Wakefield School 16

Holy Child, Md. 38, Potomac School 31

Hopewell 53, Prince George 26

Isle of Wight Academy 38, Broadwater Academy 24

James River 72, Cosby 49

Jamestown 53, Warhill 47

Jefferson Forest 61, Brookville 42

John Battle 52, J.I. Burton 47

Lafayette 46, Tabb 16

Liberty Christian 71, Rustburg 10

Liberty-Bealeton 51, Courtland 39

Lloyd Bird 56, Clover Hill 16

Luray 43, Mountain View 37

Maggie L. Walker GS 48, West Point 22

Manchester 74, Monacan 55

Midlothian 68, Powhatan 63, OT

Miller School 49, Va. Episcopal 46

Nandua 40, Crisfield, Md. 16

Norfolk Christian School 68, Norfolk Collegiate 33

Oakcrest 45, Trinity Christian School 40

Park View-Sterling 38, Trinity at Meadowview 20

Poquoson 55, York 47

Richmond Christian 70, Williamsburg Christian Academy 19

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 42, New Covenant 33

Smithfield 54, New Kent 53

St. John Paul the Great 52, Episcopal 30

St. Margaret’s 52, Colonial Beach 44

Staunton 34, Harrisonburg 28

Steward School 58, Hampton Roads 24

Strasburg 47, East Rockingham 40

Thomas Dale 70, Dinwiddie 14

Varina 58, J.R. Tucker 36

Veritas Classic Christian School 41, Walsingham Academy 27

Virginia Academy 69, Christ Chapel Academy 25

Western Branch 63, Warwick 59

Woodstock Central 52, Madison County 40

