Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue West 58, Gretna 47
Conestoga 45, Falls City 40
Elkhorn 59, Beatrice 46
Elkhorn South 83, Omaha Northwest 63
Johnson County Central 67, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53
Lincoln Lutheran 75, Archbishop Bergan 52
Lincoln Pius X 57, Lincoln Southwest 53
Millard South 57, Millard West 55
Nebraska City Lourdes 61, Lewiston 56
Nebraska Lutheran 65, College View Academy 16
Omaha Concordia 52, Lincoln Christian 16
Ralston 72, Plattsmouth 56
RCC Tournament=
Semifinal=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 81, Omaha Gross Catholic 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alma vs. Loomis, ppd.
Arapahoe vs. Southern Valley, ppd.
Aurora vs. Kearney Catholic, ppd.
Broken Bow vs. Gothenburg, ppd.
Cambridge vs. Dundy County-Stratton, ccd.
Cozad vs. Lexington, ppd.
Cross County vs. Giltner, ccd.
Freeman vs. Wilber-Clatonia, ppd.
Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Grand Island Northwest, ppd.
Hastings vs. Columbus, ppd.
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge vs. Battle Creek, ppd.
North Bend Central vs. Oakland-Craig, ppd.
Osceola vs. McCool Junction, ppd.
Parkview Christian vs. Heartland, ppd.
Sandhills Valley vs. Maxwell, ppd.
Santee vs. Marty Indian, S.D., ppd.
South Loup vs. Ansley-Litchfield, ppd.
Walthill vs. Homer, ppd.
Wauneta-Palisade vs. Paxton, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0