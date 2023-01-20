Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Bergan 38, Lincoln Lutheran 29
Bellevue West 56, Gretna 47
Elkhorn South 51, Omaha Northwest 47
Falls City 36, Conestoga 35
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 39, Johnson County Central 38
Lewiston 61, Nebraska City Lourdes 60
Lincoln Christian 63, Omaha Concordia 26
Lincoln Pius X 39, Lincoln Southwest 35
Millard South 60, Millard West 42
Nebraska Lutheran 59, College View Academy 33
Omaha Central 72, Omaha Marian 48
Omaha Skutt Catholic 74, Omaha Gross Catholic 14
Plattsmouth 64, Ralston 30
Shelby/Rising City 47, Dorchester 35
Weeping Water 31, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alma vs. Loomis, ppd.
Arapahoe vs. Southern Valley, ppd.
Aurora vs. Kearney Catholic, ppd.
Bancroft-Rosalie vs. Wynot, ccd.
Broken Bow vs. Gothenburg, ppd.
Cambridge vs. Dundy County-Stratton, ccd.
Cozad vs. Lexington, ppd.
Cross County vs. Giltner, ppd.
Freeman vs. Wilber-Clatonia, ppd.
Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Grand Island Northwest, ppd.
Hastings vs. Columbus, ppd.
North Bend Central vs. Oakland-Craig, ppd.
Osceola vs. McCool Junction, ppd.
Parkview Christian vs. Heartland, ppd.
Sandhills Valley vs. Maxwell, ppd.
Sandhills/Thedford vs. Hyannis, ccd.
Santee vs. Marty Indian, S.D., ppd.
South Loup vs. Ansley-Litchfield, ppd.
Walthill vs. Homer, ppd.
Wauneta-Palisade vs. Paxton, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
