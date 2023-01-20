ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Bergan 38, Lincoln Lutheran 29

Bellevue West 56, Gretna 47

Elkhorn South 51, Omaha Northwest 47

Falls City 36, Conestoga 35

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 39, Johnson County Central 38

Lewiston 61, Nebraska City Lourdes 60

Lincoln Christian 63, Omaha Concordia 26

Lincoln Pius X 39, Lincoln Southwest 35

Millard South 60, Millard West 42

Nebraska Lutheran 59, College View Academy 33

Omaha Central 72, Omaha Marian 48

Omaha Skutt Catholic 74, Omaha Gross Catholic 14

Plattsmouth 64, Ralston 30

Shelby/Rising City 47, Dorchester 35

Weeping Water 31, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alma vs. Loomis, ppd.

Arapahoe vs. Southern Valley, ppd.

Aurora vs. Kearney Catholic, ppd.

Bancroft-Rosalie vs. Wynot, ccd.

Broken Bow vs. Gothenburg, ppd.

Cambridge vs. Dundy County-Stratton, ccd.

Cozad vs. Lexington, ppd.

Cross County vs. Giltner, ppd.

Freeman vs. Wilber-Clatonia, ppd.

Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Grand Island Northwest, ppd.

Hastings vs. Columbus, ppd.

North Bend Central vs. Oakland-Craig, ppd.

Osceola vs. McCool Junction, ppd.

Parkview Christian vs. Heartland, ppd.

Sandhills Valley vs. Maxwell, ppd.

Sandhills/Thedford vs. Hyannis, ccd.

Santee vs. Marty Indian, S.D., ppd.

South Loup vs. Ansley-Litchfield, ppd.

Walthill vs. Homer, ppd.

Wauneta-Palisade vs. Paxton, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

