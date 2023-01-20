Thursday's Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Apple Valley 7, Metro-South 2
Bemidji 3, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2
Brainerd/Little Falls 3, St. Cloud 0
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Northern Lakes 2, OT
Detroit Lakes 5, International Falls 1
Eden Prairie 6, Pine Area 1
Edina 3, Proctor/Hermantown 1
Elk river/Zimmerman 1, Roseville/Mahtomedi 1, OT
Hill-Murray 2, Holy Family Catholic 0
Holy Angels 6, Armstrong/Cooper 1
Hutchinson 4, Visitation 3
Lakeville North 3, Farmington 2
Lakeville South 3, Prior Lake 0
Luverne 4, New Ulm 1
Minneapolis 5, Chisago Lakes 3
Minnesota River 5, Mankato West 0
Moorhead 4, Roseau 3, OT
Mound Westonka/SWC 2, Breck 0
New Prague 4, Waconia 3
North Wright County 5, Alexandria 4
Northern Tier 1, Moose Lake Area 0
Northfield 1, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0
Park (Cottage Grove) 5, Mounds View/Irondale 3
Rosemount 3, Eagan 3, OT
Shakopee 1, Eastview 0
St. Croix Valley, Wis. 4, Red Wing 2
Willmar 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3
Woodbury 4, Hopkins/Park 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Austin vs. Albert Lea, ppd.
Chaska/Chanhassen vs. Bloomington Jefferson, ppd.
Rochester Mayo vs. Mankato East, ccd.
Windom vs. Worthington, ppd.
Winona vs. Waseca, ppd.
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
