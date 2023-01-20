Swimming: Lakeville South earns place in True Team finals

Cougars take Section 1AA championship

Success in True Team swimming meets is a group effort, said Lakeville South boys head coach Rick Ringeisen.

He should know. Ringeisen is chairman of the Minnesota State High School Swimming Coaches Association’s True Team committee as well as one of the founders of the True Team concept in Minnesota. On Saturday, Jan. 21, his Lakeville South team will compete in the Class AA True Team finals at the University of Minnesota. The Class AA meet starts at 5 p.m.

The Cougars topped rivals including Rochester Century, Farmington and Lakeville North in the Section 1AA meet Jan. 14 at Blanchard Aquatic Center to win a place in the state finals.

“The True Team Meet is about team performance from top to bottom, and on (Jan. 14), the Cougars were hitting on all eight cylinders,” Ringeisen said. “Heading into the meet, it appeared Century held the advantage after placing second ahead of (their section rivals) at the Maroon and Gold Invitational. ... Every group did the job of opening up with a lead and building on their lead throughout the meet.”

Because every swimmer and diver that competes in a True Team meet scores team points, athletes that turn in season- or career-best performances can be key contributors even if they don’t win their events. Lakeville South’s key contributors included Miquel Corral with two lifetime-best swims in the 100-yard freestyle (57.06 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.65). Brandon Clark had a lifetime best in the 50 freestyle (27.75). Henry Breza hit a lifetime best in the 100 butterfly (1:05.91), as did Brendan Mattson in the 200 individual medley (2:12.41). Alex Windfeldt had a season best in the 500 freestyle (5:49.78).

Senior captain Tien Cao had a lifetime best of 25.16 in the 50 freestyle. Ringeisen also noted fast relay splits from Isaac DeMaster, Brody Suby, Brendan Mattson, Matt Pretzel and Nathan Hotchkiss.

Lakeville South scored 961.5 points in the Section 1AA meet, while Century finished second with 889. Rochester Mayo was third (750.5), Lakeville North fourth (698), Owatonna fifth (611) and Farmington sixth (511).

There was also rousing applause for the Lakeville divers. South’s Porter Woodson set a Blanchard Aquatic Center pool record with a personal-best 412.15 points for 11 dives, while first-year diver Breckin McGill “put on an unexpected show (and) placed eighth, earning a medal at his first True Team meet,” said Ringeisen. “Quintin and Owen Constine placed 12th and 13th, respectively, allowing the Cougar divers to outscore the field.”

Lakeville North diving put on its own show. Sophomore standout Alex Byer recorded a lifetime-best 383.55 to finish second. He and Woodson currently are ranked in the top 20 in Minnesota. North’s Christo Vinovich finished seventh in diving with 200.45, while newcomer Caleb Baldeshwiler was ninth with 197.20.

Much of the buzz in the stands was for the future North swimming squad. The Panthers benefited from a huge influx of young talent this year, particularly from the eighth grade. Two names that frequently popped up were Kellan Krance and Lucas Hoffman, whose older brothers currently star for North. Krance was responsible for 11 of North’s points while Hoffman earned 20, not including their relay contributions.

Lakeville North head coach Dan Schneider also saw some impressive swims from Liam Grange (200 IM and 100 breaststroke), Joseph Younglove (50 and 100 freestyle), Jonathon Colbert and Aide Sorlie (50 freestyle), and Tyler Hultgren and Parker Mann (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke). Senior captain Matthew Hendricks had an impressive time in his 100 breaststroke (1:21.12), dropping nearly two seconds from his entry time, while Younglove dropped over two seconds in his 100 freestyle (1:05.66), earning the Panthers seven team points.

“We had some solid performances,” said Schneider. “(We were) led by our divers, who all had lifetime-best 11-dive scores. We had a couple relays that got disqualified so that hurt us in the team score. We need to continue to work on some of what I call ‘little things’ like breathing patterns in our sprints, streamlining, and not breathing from the flags in on finishes. We need to make those changes now as the end of the season is coming, and at that point they are no longer little things.”

In addition to Woodson’s diving record, Lakeville South athletes set three other Blanchard Aquatic Center records. Grady Evenson, Ethan LaBounty, Noah Cochran and Alex Morelli swam 1:40.58 in the 200 medley relay. Gage Boushee set the pool mark of 1:43.90 in the 200 freestyle, and LaBounty set a pool record of 2:00.41 in the 200 individual medley. This is the first high school boys swimming season at Blanchard Aquatic Center, which opened in 2022.

Lakeville South will square off against 11 other teams, including 2022 Minnesota State High School League Class AA champion Edina, defending True Team champion and No. 1-ranked Minnetonka, and powerhouse Wayzata.

Two stand atop SSC

With Lakeville South’s victory over Rosemount and Prior Lake’s victory over Lakeville North on Jan. 10, the South Suburban Conference championship looks like it will come down once again to the Cougars and Lakers. South was crowned champion in 2022, while 2021 ended in a tie between the rivals. The Cougars and Lakers will face each other Feb. 3 at Blanchard Aquatic Center.

The SSC will be back in action Friday, Jan. 27, with Apple Valley hosting Eastview, Farmington at Burnsville and Eagan traveling to Prior Lake. Lakeville North will swim at Rosemount while South hosts Shakopee at Century Middle School. Meets start at 6 p.m.

South 94, Rosemount 87

Carter Nesbitt, Henry Breza and South’s “B” relays were instrumental in the Cougars’ victory over the Irish.

Nesbitt swam the varsity 200 and 500 freestyle races for the first time. He touched the wall in 2 minutes, 6.17 seconds for fifth place in the 200 and clinched fourth in the 500 with a time of 5:47.57, good for three individual points for South.

Breza is also a contender for the varsity lineup. His 50 freestyle time of 25.34 would have been fast enough to finish fifth on varsity. “Henry is making a mid-season surge across all of his events,” said South coach Rick Ringeisen. “The extra time he has spent on his technique, blended with his power, has produced excellent results.”

In the 200 medley relay, Evenson, LaBounty, Cochran and Boushee earned eight team points and clinched first in 1:39.31, but the relay of Connor Zak, Brendan Mattson, Morelli and Tyler Pihlstrom outraced Rosemount’s B relay to steal two additional points, finishing in 1:52.10. South repeated that trick in the 200 freestyle relay, with the team of Morelli, Cochran, Noah Lind and LaBounty first in 1:33.61, while the B relay of Isaac DeMaster, Brenden Beach, Breza and Pihlstrom touched third in 1:41.05 to make the point total for South nearly insurmountable.

Breza had a 24.68 split in the 200 freestyle relay, which Ringeisen described as a “giant leap forward.”

Boushee (200 and 500 freestyle), LaBounty (200 individual medley), Cochran (100 butterfly) and Evenson (100 freestyle) were individual winners for the Cougars.

Rosemount won four individual events to South’s five, including the 50 freestyle by Josh Sikorski (23.22). Matthew Warweg was first in the 100 backstroke with a top-10 time in Minnesota of 53.28. Quinlan Schroeder clashed with Lakeville South’s LaBounty in the 100 breaststroke, edging him by .33 to win in 59.15. Both Schroeder and LaBounty have top-10 times in the breaststroke in Minnesota and could find themselves facing off again at the state meet.

The Irish’s Lucas Gerten was victorious in 1-meter diving, racking up 262.11 points for first place and six team points. His season-high score of 300.65 has Gerten ranked first in the state.

South’s Porter Woodson was runner-up in diving with 226.85 points, followed by Zach Manwarren of Rosemount (157.80) and Breckin McGill of South (124.10). Alex Shannon of South finished with 105.60 points.

Rosemount concluded the meet with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay over South’s top squad. Warweg, Will Durfee, Sawyer Smith and Sullivan Labno finished in 3:29.30.

Prior Lake 96, North 82

A loaded Lakers squad with three top-10 relay times in Minnesota proved too much for the rebuilding North team. The Panthers dropped to 2-3 after battling the top South Suburban Conference teams in the first half of their season.

The marquee matchup was the 200 medley relay. The Lakers squad touched less than half a second in front of the North team of Jack MacLeod, Jonah Hoffman, Cooper Krance and Niko Vinovich, who finished in 1:44.53. The unsung hero of that relay was closer Vinovich, who finished in an unofficial freestyle split of 22.67, faster than the Lakers’ Victor Trinh (22.71). While it wasn’t enough to capture first, it was the fastest leg in the pool and a personal best for Vinovich.

Jonah Hoffman continues to impress in the 500 freestyle. His time of 4:53.49 was a season best and established a pool record at Blanchard Aquatic Center. Hoffman’s closest competitor was more than 13 seconds behind.

Diving was another bright spot for the Panthers. While the Lakers’ Blake Wallen set a pool record of 267.75, the Panthers’ Alex Byer took second with 226.95 and Christo Vinovich was fourth with 133.25. Caleb Baldeshwiler (121.85) finished sixth.

Lakeville North newcomers Liam Grange (200 freestyle), Parker Ehrreich (200 IM and 100 freestyle), Lucas Hoffman (100 butterfly) and Nicholas Anderson (100 breaststroke) were winners in their junior varsity races. The Panthers also had decisive victories in all three JV relays and defeated Prior Lake 89-65 in the JV dual meet.