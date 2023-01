Ronald Leon Ortelle was called home to be with his lord and savior on Thursday, January 19, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born on September 12, 1945 to Fred and Leone (Hoffman) Ortelle of Rome, WI. He married his late wife Charlene Ault on November 7, 1964. He then remarried Tina Sukowski on May 20, 2017.

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO