meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Agricultural Society attended the 98 Ohio Fair Manager’s Convention
Meigs County Agricultural Society attended the 98th Ohio Fair Manager’s Convention. Recently directors of the Meigs County Agricultural Society attended the 98th Ohio Fair Manager’s Convention. Over 3100 fair officials, service members, youth and guests gathered in Columbus for workshops, round table discussion and education for officers. During...
beltmag.com
Painting the Past on the Ohio River
You can put your finger on a map and trace it down the Ohio River. From Steubenville to Paducah, it’s nearly a thousand miles, an artery pumping through the heart of America. On a floodwall in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, Cornstalk stands tall. A mob of white men have...
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Dogwood Festival Moved After Growth
PIKE COUNTY – The Pike County Dogwood festival is being moved to a new location this year, mostly because of growth according to authorities. “After years of discussion, the Committee has decided to move the Dogwood Festival to the Pike County Fairgrounds,” said the festival, “The committee realized there is not enough electric or water to accommodate our vendors and guests on the streets of Piketon.”
WTAP
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting Monday, January 23, a section of division street will be closed for up to three weeks. From 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, Division Street will be closed from Blizzard Drive to the Division Street Extension. In a statement from Wood County Schools, it says...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the region
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the Scioto Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory goes into effect at midnight this evening for the following counties in our area. Highland, Fayette, Ross, Pickaway, Hocking, Fairfield, Franklin, Madison, and Clinton Counties.
Fire burns down abandoned structure in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says there was a vacant structure fire in the Institute, West Virginia, area on Sunday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. on Kellerman Lane, according to dispatchers. Tyler Mountain VFD says there were no injuries. The home was a total loss, according to Tyler […]
Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky nonprofits can soon apply for grants of up to $50K
Soon, health-focused nonprofits in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky can apply for grants ranging between $3,500 to $50,000.
‘Now is the time to adopt’: Life-saving West Virginia shelter completely full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — “If you’ve been thinking about adopting — now is the time,” says the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) while all its kennels are full. The shelter says its regular and overflow kennels are full as well as the puppy room. The KCHA says that because they are a no-kill shelter, staff […]
meigsindypress.com
Toni Rose Andrew
Toni Rose Andrew, of Pomeroy, OH, passed away peacefully, at home, on January 19th, 2023.One of eleven children, She was born in January 1933 in Clintwood, VA to Benjamin and Gracie Rose. Later she moved to Baltimore, MD with her Mother & sisters, where she eventually met Joseph Palmer Andrew, Sr. Toni and Palmer wed months later in Centreville, MD. They lived on the Eastern Shore where she raised their 9 children until their marriage ended in 1977.
1 route reopen, 1 still closed after 2 wrecks in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County 911 says two wrecks, including one involving a tractor-trailer, shut down two nearby routes in West Virginia on Sunday morning. According to dispatchers, U.S. Route 35 was shut down after a single-vehicle overturn crash involving a tractor-trailer around 10 a.m. The WV 511 map shows the wreck happened […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Thieves target local dealership stealing tires off of vehicles
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Thieves once again target a local car dealership in Chillicothe. Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the Herrnstein Automotive Group at 138 Marietta Road on a theft report. Upon arrival, reports say officers were notified by an employee of 7 rear spare tires...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
New Memorial Bridge electronic toll rates announced
PARKERSBURG — The initial toll rates for the Memorial Bridge have been released by Parkersburg Bridge Partners. The base rate will be $1 for a single trip across for passenger cars, pickup trucks, vans, SUVs and motorcycles for vehicles equipped with a transponder, according to a statement from the company, which completed its acquisition of the bridge from the City of Parkersburg earlier this year.
WTAP
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
WTAP
Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia. Police said Reed led them on a chase Wednesday and they found the body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle. Medics from the...
WSAZ
One dead after a structure fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead following a structure fire, according to the Huntington Fire Chief. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said a female died in the fire. The victim’s identity has not been released. The fire was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue around...
lootpress.com
WV House of Delegate employee’s death being investigated as murder
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Family members found a family member dead, and the death has been ruled as a homicide. According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, a homicide investigation is underway after a call came in about a death on January 18, 2023. When deputies responded to 49 Distribution Drive in Malden, they found Edward Belcher, II, 63, dead at his home around 8 pm on Wednesday night.
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Charleston bridge partially closed after man jumped into river
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Some lanes of the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston were closed Thursday morning as first responders searched for a man who reportedly jumped into the Kanawha River, dispatchers said. The outermost lanes of the bridge were closed about 7:30 a.m. due to the incident, Kanawha...
WSAZ
Safety concerns at school addressed in Jackson County
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students and community parents held up posters outside before the Jackson County school board meeting Thursday. Some of those students and parents spoke at the meeting sharing personal stories and concerns about student safety after an alleged abuse incident in Oct. lead to four students charged.
