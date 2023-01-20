PIKE COUNTY – The Pike County Dogwood festival is being moved to a new location this year, mostly because of growth according to authorities. “After years of discussion, the Committee has decided to move the Dogwood Festival to the Pike County Fairgrounds,” said the festival, “The committee realized there is not enough electric or water to accommodate our vendors and guests on the streets of Piketon.”

