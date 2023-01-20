Read full article on original website
* Waterlec
4d ago
80% of people I knew in my neighborhood voted for Conservative as I did.... No wonder NEWSOM won. We were perplexed as to HOW NEWSOM won.... A whole bunch of people are feeling cheated.
Eric G
4d ago
I hand delivered my ballot and after I checked online mine was rejected because my signature "didn't match" what they had on file. I'm sure it has nothing to do with me voting Red . Taxation without representation 🤔
Deborah Barnes
4d ago
This is exactly why I deliver my mail in ballot to the nearest polling place. I never even received my ballot for the November elections.
