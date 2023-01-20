ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Lawmakers Say National Debt Default Could Impact Northern Michigan

By Zachariah Wheaton
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

Members of congress are hoping to prevent a default, something both federal and state lawmakers say could have a big impact on Northern Michigan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEkL6_0kKyvJjR00

The federal government has hit its spending limit as the Treasury Department has begun taking ‘extraordinary measures’ to prevent the government from defaulting on its bills. A political science professor at Northwestern Michigan College, John Zachman, says the large senior population in Northern Michigan could be impacted greatly if the government defaults.

“If there is some possibility that you were to see things like social security benefits affected by this then that’s obviously going to hurt many of our citizens in Northern Michigan,” Zachman explains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8HFS_0kKyvJjR00

Congress now has six months to figure out what they’re doing with the debt ceiling before the government defaults. State Senator, John Damoose, says he doesn’t want the country to default, but says Democrats need to be more responsible with spending.

“I think its time we start taking spending seriously. We have to have a plan to slow this debt ceiling down. We might need to agree on raising the debt ceiling, but this has come a ridiculous cycle where every couple years we’ll raise it again and again,” Senator Damoose states.

While Senator Debbie Stabenow points out that a third of the debt was incurred under former President Donald Trump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VfLvI_0kKyvJjR00

“We’re talking about over $7 trillion that was incurred in debt during those four years. And I think it’s very hypocritical to come back now saying that they’re not willing to pay our bill,” Senator Stabenow claims.

Senator Stabenow says she’s worried Republicans could make cuts to agriculture, and Senator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufGt6_0kKyvJjR00

Gary Peters says while we need to bring down the deficit, not raising the debt ceiling could be catastrophic.

“If you can’t raise the money that means folks that are on social security might not see a social security check, that would be devastating to so many of our seniors who count on that check to come through on a timely basis,” Senator Peters admits.

Congress now has until June to raise the debt ceiling. If not, it could send shockwaves that will be felt across the country.

“Anything that increases instability is going to be damaging and so we will feel the economic impact here in northern Michigan just like in other places across this country,” Zachman says.

Comments / 3

Todd Boyd
3d ago

Seems our senators have a foggy fuzzy math problem. Not that those two have ever spoke the truth, or could add anything other then the kick backs

Reply(1)
7
Related
lanthorn.com

Proposed repeal of Right-to-Work has potential to alter MI workforce

For the first time in decades, the Michigan government has a democratic majority in the state House and Senate. Newly appointed democratic officials introduced six new bills during the first legislative meeting on Jan.11. One of the proposed bills, if passed, would repeal Michigan’s Right-to-Work law. The legislation is...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan doles out millions in pork in secret. Will Democrats pledge reform?

There’s little transparency in how Michigan lawmakers dole out millions of dollars in pet projects. Rules allow legislators to delay providing details about the projects for nearly a year. Democrats criticize the process. Now that they are in charge, will they change anything?. When Congress passed a $1.7 trillion...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

More than 700,000 Michiganders could lose Medicaid insurance in the coming months

For the first time since the pandemic began, the federal government will require people with Medicaid to show income eligibility to keep their insurance. According to the Center for Health and Research Transformation, that could result in 700,000 or more people in Michigan being disenrolled from the Medicaid insurance program in the coming months.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Medicaid changes: Michigan's 775,000 'new' enrollees have cost $600M annually

(The Center Square) – Throughout the federal COVID-19 emergency, Michigan’s Medicaid and similar programs nationwide have been barred from removing those who initially qualified for services. In December 2022, President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that, in part, requires the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to reinstate checking income levels of more than 3 million Michiganders on state health insurance programs for those with low incomes. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Republicans court DeSantis for president; permanent income tax cut possible: Your guide to Michigan politics

A good Sunday morning to you, folks. The Michigan legislature is ramping up to get back to work, with the first committees of the year scheduled to start Tuesday, Jan. 24. While it’s unlikely we’ll see major bill movements out of most panels until sometime early February, that hasn’t stopped Democrats from unveiling a slew of issues they’re rearing to take up.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Insider: Clock ticks on bills to move Michigan's presidential primary

Lansing — Michigan Democrats are pushing to advance a bill to shift the state's 2024 presidential primary earlier, and now they're getting help from the Detroit Regional Chamber. Brad Williams, vice president of government relations for the business group, issued a letter to the Michigan Senate last week, contending...
MICHIGAN STATE
onedetroitpbs.org

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2023 State of the State Address

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer lays out her new legislative year agenda. Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick, covering his 53rd State of the State, provides analysis and commentary along with fellow capitol correspondents. Joining the panel is Huel Perkins, Jim Kiertzner, Kathy Hoffman and Chuck Stokes – bringing a combined total of over 150 years of political experience on the Michigan political front.
MICHIGAN STATE
themanchestermirror.com

Report aims to prepare Great Lakes states for effects of climate change

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Lester Graham, Michigan Radio (for Bridge Michigan) Climate change contributed to the rapid rise in Great Lakes water levels a few years ago. Combined with more frequent and intense storms — also caused by climate change — they caused record flooding in 2017 and 2019 in some parts of the Great Lakes region. Homes and property were damaged.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

What Michigan must do, and stop doing, to rebuild education

With this new year comes a new legislative term, and with it a new opportunity to make a significant, positive impact on the lives of Michigan’s students, staff, and schools. For the new state legislature in Lansing, there is real urgency to correct poorly conceived education laws from the...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan must rebuild local public health before next pandemic

For three years, we’ve measured the COVID-19 pandemic by its impact in our communities — case rates, deaths and vaccinations — even our economics. We’ve lost 15 veteran local health officers over the last three years, often taking substantial institutional memory with them. We’ve lost countless staff. Nurses, epidemiologists, sanitarians and more, leaving the local sector for other pastures. Replacing them has been a massive challenge.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Consumers Energy approved for $25M contribution in automatic bill credits, financial assistance

The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) approved an effort from Consumers Energy last week that will put $25 million into homes and businesses in Michigan through a mix of automatic bill credits and assistance. In ... Read More » The post Consumers Energy approved for $25M contribution in automatic bill credits, financial assistance appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy