Ethan Hawke Once Joked He Couldn’t Believe Jude Law Was Straight When They Met: ‘He Is So Beautiful’

Actor Ethan Hawke once teamed up with Captain Marvel star Jude Law in a popular sci-film. Afterward, Hawke had nothing but high praise for Law, who he felt might have been a bit too good looking.

Jude Law wasn’t certain about doing films until ‘Gattaca’

Some audiences may have first been introduced to Law in the 1997 movie Gattaca . But Law had been acting before that, honing his craft with theatrical work. Doing theater, however, was where Law assumed his career would cap.

This changed when he ended up in the 1994 movie Shopping alongside his ex-wife and mother of his children Sadie Frost . Still, Law didn’t consider Shopping responsible for giving him a film career. That honor went to Gattaca .

“I had got into acting to be in the theatre, because, coming from southeast London, being in films didn’t seem realistic,” Law once said in an interview with Games Radar . “So auditioning for a film and then being in a film was an incredible thrill. Shopping was a sharp learning curve. It wasn’t a film in the end that I wanted to be in. As a young guy, I didn’t think about that – I was just happy to be asked. But it sent me back into the theatre for another three years, until I did Gattaca .”

Law also credited Gattaca for giving him the perspective needed to act in films.

“There is something very permanent about film. I had to be certain and I wasn’t certain until I read Gattaca . I fought and fought to get an audition and get the part because I thought it was an amazing, original piece of writing. I still think the film is amazing and timeless,” Law said.

Ethan Hawke once joked he couldn’t believe Jude Law was straight because of his good looks

Many have complimented Law for his physical features as well as his acting ability. In 2004, People magazine was in agreement that Law was the Sexiest Man Alive at the time. Even Law’s co-stars have often found themselves struck by his looks.

Law’s Gattaca castmate Ethan Hawke once recalled what it was like working with Law in their younger years. Not only was Hawke impressed by Law’s performance, Hawke also quipped he couldn’t believe how handsome Law was.

“I think Jude’s the real thing. He is just electric, man. He is so beautiful. It’s weird to be around someone that beautiful. I just couldn’t believe he was straight,” Hawke once said in an interview with The Guardian .

Jude Law once shared he was happy not to be considered the ‘pretty young thing’ as he got older

Law has been regarded as one of Hollywood’s most handsome actors for the vast majority of his career. But as he’d gotten older, roles were finding him that weren’t focused on his looks. This was a welcome change for Law. The Talented Mr. Ripley actor wanted to be regarded more for his talent than his appearance.

“In a weird way, it’s kind of a relief to think, ‘Oh, I know I’m not that young sort of pretty thing anymore,'” he once said in an interview with The New York Times . “It’s quite nice talking about what it was like to be the young pretty thing, rather than being it.”

For Law, being older meant being in the kind of quality movies he’d always wanted to be a part of.

“You are allowed to be an actor, and the parts you get are more interesting,” Law added.