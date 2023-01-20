The below is a summary of . The tech industry has a responsibility to use technology for good and create products that are used responsibly. Tech startups have an advantage over traditional businesses due to their ability to adapt quickly to market trends, low overheads, and understanding of the latest technology. Building a responsible tech startup can be challenging, but startups can make a difference by connecting with existing organizations that are already doing good and using their skills, communication, and organizational abilities.

1 DAY AGO