datafloq.com
Why Every Business Should Consider Automating HR and Payroll
Automation has become quite the buzzword in the business world, and for a good reason. Automating HR and payroll processes can increase efficiency, cost savings and improve employee satisfaction. Many companies are turning to automation to streamline their HR and payroll operations in today’s fast-paced business environment. According to a...
datafloq.com
Logitech quarterly sales fall 22% as slowdown fears bite
(Reuters) -Computer peripherals maker Logitech International said on Tuesday its third-quarter sales fell 22%, confirming its preliminary results which showed that business customers had put the brakes on buying new equipment amid slowdown concerns. The company saw strong demand for its home office products and computer gaming devices during COVID-19...
datafloq.com
Verizon forecasts profit below estimates on wireless slowdown, 5G costs
(Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc forecast annual profit below expectations on Tuesday, as the pandemic-led boom in wireless customer growth fizzles out and the company makes heavy investments in 5G technology. Verizon, once an industry leader in postpaid customers, lost subscribers last year to its fast-growing rivals AT&T Inc and T-Mobile...
datafloq.com
How to Create an Ethical Technology Start-up
The below is a summary of . The tech industry has a responsibility to use technology for good and create products that are used responsibly. Tech startups have an advantage over traditional businesses due to their ability to adapt quickly to market trends, low overheads, and understanding of the latest technology. Building a responsible tech startup can be challenging, but startups can make a difference by connecting with existing organizations that are already doing good and using their skills, communication, and organizational abilities.
datafloq.com
Activist investor Elliott Management takes stake in Salesforce -sources
(Reuters) -Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has made a multi-billion dollar investment in cloud-based software firm Salesforce Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. It is unclear what Elliott, one of the world’s most prominent activist investors, is pushing for at Salesforce. “We look forward to working constructively...
datafloq.com
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis optimistic it can resolve creditor disputes
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A lawyer for the bankrupt Genesis Global Capital said on Monday that the cryptocurrency lender had some confidence it could resolve its disputes with creditors this week, with a goal of emerging from Chapter 11 by late May. Sean O’Neal, the lawyer, spoke at a...
datafloq.com
Spotify to trim 6% of workforce in latest tech layoffs
(Reuters) -Spotify Technology SA said on Monday it plans to cut 6% of its workforce and would take a related charge of up to nearly $50 million, adding to the massive layoffs in the technology sector in preparation for a possible recession. The tech industry is facing a demand downturn...
