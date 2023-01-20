ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

CBS Chicago

Deadly shooting breaks out inside Indiana Walmart

CHICAGO (CBS) – A deadly shooting involving police inside of a southern Indiana Walmart left one person, the suspect, dead.It took place Thursday night in Evansville, near the border of Kentucky and Illinois. Police responded to reports of an active shooter around 10 p.m.CBS 2's sister station in Evansville reported that the shooter was a 25-year-old named Ronald Mosley II. He was a former Walmart employee and left a suicide note at his home before the shooting and intended to die.Police said they were met with gunfire as soon as they entered the store."There were multiple times where the suspect then shot at officers," "He would move along through the store. Officers would have to locate him again. I guess he would shoot out with them again. This went on for a couple of different times."One person who was a former co-worker of Mosely's was hurt.Mosley was shot and killed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Independent

Family says six-year-old boy who shot Virginia teacher has ‘acute disability’

The family of the six-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia has said that he suffers from an “acute disability”. It’s the first statement the family has made since the shooting took place just after 2pm on 6 January at Richneck Elementary School. The student pulled out a firearm from his backpack and shot Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old first-grade teacher, during a lesson. The bullet went through her hand and struck her in the chest. In the statement released by the family’s lawyer James Ellenson, the family shared their sympathy for Ms Zwerner and said...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
KRMG

Arkansas detainee died of starvation and neglect, lawsuit claims

NEW YORK — The Sebastian County jail in Arkansas is facing a lawsuit that accuses officials of letting a detainee die of starvation and neglect while in their care. According to the complaint, Larry Price Jr., 51, was found by guards lying in a pool of his own urine and contaminated water, unresponsive in August 2021 after having been detained for more than a year. His once 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound frame emaciated down to 90 pounds, the lawsuit states.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
