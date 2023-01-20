Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Maryland 18-year-old charged with murdering 8-year-old brother after he traded puppy for shotgun: report
An 18-year-old Baltimore, Maryland man charged with killing his 8-year-old brother traded a puppy for the weapon used in the shooting, a report says.
Teen arrested in Mall of America fatal shooting, mother allegedly drove him to Georgia after Nordstrom melee
Officials in Georgia arrested a teenage suspect Tuesday who was wanted in connection with a shooting at the Mall of America in Minnesota last month that killed a 19-year-old.
North Carolina man pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole in murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
A North Carolina man accused of killing a 5-year-old boy in the street has avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty and accepting a sentence of life in prison.
Deadly shooting breaks out inside Indiana Walmart
CHICAGO (CBS) – A deadly shooting involving police inside of a southern Indiana Walmart left one person, the suspect, dead.It took place Thursday night in Evansville, near the border of Kentucky and Illinois. Police responded to reports of an active shooter around 10 p.m.CBS 2's sister station in Evansville reported that the shooter was a 25-year-old named Ronald Mosley II. He was a former Walmart employee and left a suicide note at his home before the shooting and intended to die.Police said they were met with gunfire as soon as they entered the store."There were multiple times where the suspect then shot at officers," "He would move along through the store. Officers would have to locate him again. I guess he would shoot out with them again. This went on for a couple of different times."One person who was a former co-worker of Mosely's was hurt.Mosley was shot and killed.
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
A top adviser at a Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit defended Atlanta anti-cop rioters, saying burning a police car and smashing windows is not 'violence.'
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.
Danielle Harkins told students to ‘cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Photo byDaily Unsolved Mysteries. In 2012, a 35-year-old school teacher, Danielle Harkins, near St. Petersburg, Florida, began acting strangely after she took interest in demonic rituals.
Oregon woman held without bail after video shows her allegedly pushing 3-year-old onto train tracks
An Oregon woman is being held without bail after she allegedly pushed a child onto train tracks in Portland. The incident was caught on surveillance video.
Hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher, a school administrator was told the child may have brought a gun to school: superintendent
School officials searched the student's backpack, but didn't find anything, the superintendent told parents. The boy later shot his teacher in class.
Would-be robber slips on ice and hits head while trying to flee scene
A would-be robber in Georgia is going viral after he slipped on ice and hit his head while he was attempting to run away from the scene of his failed crime in a moment reminiscent of Home Alone.
Man on US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list, who appeared on '90 Day Fiancé,' arrested in Florida
A fugitive once featured on the reality show "90 Day Fiancé" was arrested in Florida on Friday in the death of his former boss in Pennsylvania, authorities said.
Family says six-year-old boy who shot Virginia teacher has ‘acute disability’
The family of the six-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia has said that he suffers from an “acute disability”. It’s the first statement the family has made since the shooting took place just after 2pm on 6 January at Richneck Elementary School. The student pulled out a firearm from his backpack and shot Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old first-grade teacher, during a lesson. The bullet went through her hand and struck her in the chest. In the statement released by the family’s lawyer James Ellenson, the family shared their sympathy for Ms Zwerner and said...
Suspect in disturbing murder of grandmother found beaten, bound in NYC apartment is building superintendent
Lashawn Mackey, charged with the murder of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, found beaten, bound and gagged in her Upper West Side apartment, is an ex-con who worked at the building.
Arkansas detainee died of starvation and neglect, lawsuit claims
NEW YORK — The Sebastian County jail in Arkansas is facing a lawsuit that accuses officials of letting a detainee die of starvation and neglect while in their care. According to the complaint, Larry Price Jr., 51, was found by guards lying in a pool of his own urine and contaminated water, unresponsive in August 2021 after having been detained for more than a year. His once 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound frame emaciated down to 90 pounds, the lawsuit states.
Fox News
942K+
Followers
4K+
Post
727M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0