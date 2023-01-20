ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Crockett girls lose late lead against Jeff County

DANDRIDGE — Despite 30 points for David Crockett’s Brylee Tullock, Jefferson County rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to pull out a win. The Lady Patriots got a matching 30 points from Madi Hawk and knocked off David Crockett 57-52 in girls basketball action Monday night.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN

