richlandsource.com
Fremont Ross passes stress test against Toledo Central Catholic
No quarter was granted as Fremont Ross blunted Toledo Central Catholic's plans 62-49 at Fremont Ross High on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 12, Fremont Ross faced off against Toledo Notre Dame and Toledo Central Catholic took on Streetsboro on January 16 at Streetsboro High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Brunswick rains down on Euclid
Brunswick didn't tinker with Euclid, scoring a 70-32 result in the win column in Ohio girls basketball action on January 23. Last season, Brunswick and Euclid squared off with February 5, 2022 at Brunswick High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Norwalk cancels check from Lexington
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Norwalk still prevailed 53-43 against Lexington on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 12, Norwalk faced off against Oak Harbor and Lexington took on Clear Fork on January 10 at Lexington High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Smithville collects skin-tight win against Austintown Fitch
Smithville derailed Austintown Fitch's hopes after a 40-36 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on January 13, Austintown Fitch squared off with Warren Howland in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Riegel shuts off the power on Vanlue
New Riegel's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Vanlue 53-22 on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time New Riegel and Vanlue played in a 66-7 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Heights defeats Maple Heights in lopsided affair
Cleveland Heights unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Maple Heights 53-9 Saturday for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 21. In recent action on January 11, Cleveland Heights faced off against Shaker Heights and Maple Heights took on Warren G. Harding on January 9 at Warren G. Harding High School. For a full recap, click here.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
richlandsource.com
Brenda S. Sirosky-Kraner
Brenda S. Sirosky-Kraner, 82, formerly of Galion passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield where she had been a resident for the past several years. She was born August 9, 1940 in Mansfield and was the daughter of the late John and Martha (Dilts) Brandeberry....
Boys basketball: Lima Senior outlasts Shawnee
Lima Senior and Shawnee both pushed the ball up and down the court all night, which produced a boys basketball game that was both entertaining and close all the way before Lima Senior pulled away in the final minute and a half for a 69-65 win on Saturday night at Senior High.
richlandsource.com
Mary Jean (Boylan) Chambers
Mary Jean (Boylan) Chambers of Lexington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born on July 11, 1931, in Mansfield, Ohio, and one of six children of the late Ralph and Mildred (Long) Boylan. Mary Jean was a resident of Florida, but moved to her hometown of Lexington to be close to her family after her husband, Don Chambers, passed away in February of 2015.
richlandsource.com
West Unity Hilltop cancels check from Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day
West Unity Hilltop had its hands full but finally brushed off Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day 46-34 on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Recently on January 12, West Unity Hilltop squared off with Fayette in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Legacy of Bowling Green's Myles' Pizza Pub lives on at Half Time Pizza
SYLVANIA, Ohio — In 2016 – after 39 years of feeding hungry college kids, townies and visitors – Myles’ Pizza Pub on Wooster Street in Bowling Green closed its doors. But that wasn’t the end of the line for the famously loaded with toppings pizza.
Family of Ohio Student Killed in Alcohol-Fueled Frat Event Settle for ‘Largest Payout’ for Hazing by Public University in State History
The family of an Ohio college student who died of alcohol poisoning in a fraternity hazing scandal has reached a multi-million dollar settlement agreement with the school, in what their attorney said was the “largest payout by a public university” for a hazing case in state history. Shari...
richlandsource.com
Barbara Anne Cornell
Barbara Anne Cornell, 86, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. She was born in Mansfield on May 1, 1936 to the late Kenneth and June (Russell) Bonner. Barbara had previously worked as a bank teller at First National Bank. She was well-known as a social butterfly and never met a stranger. She loved people, but her family meant the world to her. She was an awesome mother, especially grandmother, and cherished her time spent with family. Barbara was a devoted Christian woman and was a member of the Main Street United Methodist Church. She loved her church family and enjoyed working with the youth which led to her becoming the youth coordinator for many years. She remained active and faithfully served within her church. She also enjoyed music and reading.
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
richlandsource.com
Delta's convoy passes North Baltimore
Delta had its hands full but finally brushed off North Baltimore 55-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. The last time Delta and North Baltimore played in a 62-51 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities for accumulating snow, low visibility and slick roads. Use caution!
richlandsource.com
Thomas Lee Putman
Thomas Lee Putman, 74, of Lucas, Ohio passed away January 20, 2023, at Ohio Health of Mansfield after a brief illness. Tom was surrounded by his loved ones. Tom was born October 30, 1948, in Rossmore, WV to Thomas Clay and Etta Alberta (Kelly) Putman. He attended Madison Local Schools and spent his working years on the railroad, starting at Penn Central in 1974 and retiring from Conrail in 1997.
richlandsource.com
Denny Miller
Denny Miller, 55, of Lugoff, SC formerly of Ontario, OH, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 after a short battle with lung cancer. Born in Mansfield, OH on October 3, 1967, he was the son of Benny Miller and the late Darlene Manley Miller. Denny graduated from Mansfield Senior...
Comments / 0