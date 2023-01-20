ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 24

Not My President!
4d ago

Concerning? What? He is said to have been passed out drunk with a Man from China! Concerning is not the word I would use! The Biden Crime Family is beyond corrupt! The problem is with the Alphabet Agencies being weaponized, they will not have consequences! They will be in front of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and they will be held accountable at that time. God is Judge, Jury and Executioner and He doesn't take excuses, deflection or bribes. For their sake I Pray they will repent! Even they should not go to Hell! Not one Person should be in Hell for even one second.

Reply(3)
9
PJLaws
4d ago

It's concerning ok. But the corrupt DOJ and FBI don't care cause bidet is a democrat and they are all above the law.

Reply(1)
9
Jack The Ripper
2d ago

81 million voters WANT THIS Remember The MOST votes for a president in the HISTORY OF ALL ELECTIONS REMEMBER 🤣

Reply
4
Related
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
New York Post

Joe Rogan floats theory that Biden document scandal is a ploy by Democrats to replace him

Joe Rogan shared a wild theory with his massive following that President Biden’s ongoing classified documents scandal is a carefully crafted ploy by Democrats to prevent him from running again in 2024. Rogan made the claim over the weekend during a conversation with two comedians on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “If I had to guess — they’re trying to get rid of him,” the 55-year-old host said of President Biden’s own party. “My guess would be they’re trying to get rid of him.” He provided no evidence to back up his theory, admitting he doesn’t “know jack s–t...
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Fox News

942K+
Followers
4K+
Post
727M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy