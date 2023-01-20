ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, OH

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Fort Loramie soars over Houston Hou

Fort Loramie's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-31 win over Houston Hou in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, Fort Loramie and Houston Hou faced off on February 4, 2022 at Houston Hou High School. For...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
richlandsource.com

Arcanum delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Miamisburg Dayton Christian

Arcanum topped Miamisburg Dayton Christian 73-64 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 13, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Yellow Springs and Arcanum took on New Bremen on January 14 at Arcanum High School. For results, click here.
ARCANUM, OH
richlandsource.com

Too close for comfort: Coldwater strains past Spencerville

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Coldwater nabbed it to nudge past Spencerville 41-35 at Coldwater High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Spencerville and Coldwater squared off with January 22, 2022 at Spencerville High School last season. For a...
SPENCERVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

New Riegel shuts off the power on Vanlue

New Riegel's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Vanlue 53-22 on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time New Riegel and Vanlue played in a 66-7 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.
VANLUE, OH
richlandsource.com

Delta's convoy passes North Baltimore

Delta had its hands full but finally brushed off North Baltimore 55-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. The last time Delta and North Baltimore played in a 62-51 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy