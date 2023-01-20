Read full article on original website
Fort Loramie engineers impressive victory over Sidney Fairlawn
Fort Loramie earned a convincing 60-10 win over Sidney Fairlawn during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Fort Loramie opened with a 20-5 advantage over Sidney Fairlawn through the first quarter.
Fort Loramie soars over Houston Hou
Fort Loramie's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-31 win over Houston Hou in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, Fort Loramie and Houston Hou faced off on February 4, 2022 at Houston Hou High School. For...
Sherwood Fairview delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Bryan
Sherwood Fairview derailed Bryan's hopes after a 34-32 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Bryan started on steady ground by forging a 10-8 lead over Sherwood Fairview at the end of the first quarter.
Arcanum delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Miamisburg Dayton Christian
Arcanum topped Miamisburg Dayton Christian 73-64 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 13, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Yellow Springs and Arcanum took on New Bremen on January 14 at Arcanum High School. For results, click here.
Too close for comfort: Coldwater strains past Spencerville
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Coldwater nabbed it to nudge past Spencerville 41-35 at Coldwater High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Spencerville and Coldwater squared off with January 22, 2022 at Spencerville High School last season. For a...
New Riegel shuts off the power on Vanlue
New Riegel's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Vanlue 53-22 on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time New Riegel and Vanlue played in a 66-7 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.
Kalida wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Leipsic
Kalida offered a model for success with a convincing 62-39 victory over Leipsic for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 21. The last time Kalida and Leipsic played in a 41-31 game on February 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Delta's convoy passes North Baltimore
Delta had its hands full but finally brushed off North Baltimore 55-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. The last time Delta and North Baltimore played in a 62-51 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.
