WAND TV
Ameren customers hope for relief after bills double
CLINTON, ILL. (WAND)- Many Ameren customers are experiencing sticker shock after seeing their monthly bill. Katlin Coakley, a local Ameren customer, could not believe her bill doubled. "How does that even happen? How does it go from $170 a month to $344 when people aren't home," asked Coakley. Ameren first...
WAND TV
Secretary of State executes settlement agreement with Carvana
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement with the online used car retailer Carvana on Tuesday. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. According to the SoS office, Illinois was the first...
WAND TV
Navigator temporarily withdraws CO2 Pipeline Proposal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC filed a motion with the ICC to voluntarily withdraw its Application for a Certificate of Authority to construct a CO2 pipeline through 13 Illinois counties on Friday. According to the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, during its initial application, Navigator failed to secure...
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker in Decatur to announce $113.8M investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur Tuesday morning to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects...
WAND TV
Secretary of State reveals rejected vanity plates for 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — There will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers. These are a few examples from nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized license plates that were rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in 2022, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.
WAND TV
Accumulating snow is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- A winter storm is on the way to Central Illinois tonight and Wednesday. Ahead of that storm, we'll see a mild day under a sun and cloud mix with highs reaching the low-40s. A wintry mix develops early tonight and quickly changes over to all snow. It'll become...
WAND TV
Winter storm on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snowstorm of the winter is on the way to Central Illinois. It'll be quiet today and tomorrow with plenty of clouds and highs near 40°. A "Winter Storm Watch" goes into effect Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening for a large portion of Central Illinois.
WAND TV
$2.3 Million worth of cocaine washes up on Florida Keys Beach
(NBC SOUTH FLORIDA) - Packages containing $2.3 million worth of cocaine washed ashore in the Florida Keys over the weekend, authorities said. The drug packages, which contained around 146 pounds of cocaine, were found by Good Samaritans, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said. The drugs were turned over...
