12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com
LSU baseball lands another top preseason ranking
BATON ROUGE — Jay Johnson and his LSU Tiger baseball team is once again ranked No. 1 in the country in the latest preseason baseball poll. Baseball America is the latest prognostication to put LSU atop the preseason polls becoming the Tigers’ fourth top ranking within the last month.
wbrz.com
LSU grad appearing in season premiere of 'The Bachelor' Monday night
BATON ROUGE - An LSU graduate and Baton Rouge native will make her debut on the new season of 'The Bachelor' on WBRZ Monday night. Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old digital advertising alumna from LSU, will join a cast of more than two dozen women vying for a rose from the 26-year-old lead, Zach Shallcross. Monday marks the 27th season of ABC's fan-favorite reality show.
wbrz.com
LSU great Alex Bregman stops by to visit Liam Dunn, victim of deadly Brusly high speed chase
BATON ROUGE - Liam Dunn hasn't had a lot to smile about lately. He's been in critical condition since the year began. Dunn was one of three victims of a police car crash during a high speed chase that claimed the life of his sister, Maggie and her friend, Caroline Gill.
wbrz.com
Famous Spanish Town flamingos return to LSU lakes
BATON ROUGE - The famous flamingos of the Krewe of Spanish Town made their annual appearance on the LSU lakes Monday morning, signaling the return of Carnival season in the capital area. The iconic, hand-crafted birds reappeared on the water early Monday morning, with members of the Mardi Gras krewe...
wbrz.com
Southern University cancels nighttime classes Tuesday ahead of potentially severe weather
BATON ROUGE - Southern University announced Tuesday it is canceling its evening classes due to a risk for strong winds and heavy rain that night. Read the announcement below. All classes and activities scheduled for this evening on the Southern University Baton Rouge landmass are canceled due to the forecast of inclement weather. This includes Southern University and A&M College, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
wbrz.com
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to be acquired by Elevance Health
BATON ROUGE - Insurance company Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana announced Monday they are going to be acquired by Elevance Health, impacting 1.9 million policy holders. The company says the acquisition is supposed to be complete by the end of 2023. BCBSLA said their headquarters will remain in...
wbrz.com
Bond set for suspects arrested in rape investigation following LSU student's death
BATON ROUGE – Multiple people have been arrested on rape charges by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office amid an investigation into the death of 19-year-old LSU student Madi Brooks, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Monday. Sources said a 17-year-old was first booked into the East Baton Rouge...
wbrz.com
LSU Panhellenic Council holds vigil for sorority member struck by car
BATON ROUGE - Sunday evening the LSU Panhellenic Council hosted a candle-light vigil near the LSU lakes in memory of Madison Brooks, a sophomore who died after being struck by a car on Burbank Drive last weekend. Brooks was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority and a mass communication...
wbrz.com
TORNADO WATCH issued for southeast Louisiana until 1am
The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes until 1am Wednesday. A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds...
wbrz.com
Regulators pull Tigerland bar's license amid reports of underage drinking tied to LSU student's death
BATON ROUGE - State regulators are suspending the liquor license of a Tigerland bar where a 19-year-old LSU student was reportedly drinking just hours before investigators say she was sexually assaulted and then fatally struck by a car. The move comes less than 24 hours after WBRZ first reported that...
wbrz.com
Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting
BATON ROUGE - A well-known DJ who was caught in the middle of a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub over the weekend is facing a long path to recovery. Michael Henderson, who goes by the stage name DJ Revv, was among the 12 people who were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning.
wbrz.com
Pointe Coupee schools cancel afterschool activities for Tuesday
Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools announced all afterschool activities, including sports, will be canceled Tuesday ahead of inclement weather. The school system says all students will be dismissed at the end of the regular school day. You can check current forecasts here.
wbrz.com
Person hurt in shooting off Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday. The shooting was first reported around 1 p.m. on Yaun Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. This is a developing...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge restaurant adds in 'fishy' flair for carnival season
BATON ROUGE - It's a sushi lover's dream. This colorful oval-shaped sushi roll is Rock-N-Sake's own little twist on carnival season. "I was seeing sushi burgers, sushi tacos, sushi burritos, and stuff like that and I didn't want to copy off them, so I thought sushi king cake," said Dirk Dantin, executive chef and owner of the restaurant.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge Blues Festival announces 2023 lineup
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Blues Festival has announced its 2023 lineup, which will perform between April 21 and 23 downtown. The festival is family-friendly and free to the public and will feature regional and internationally-recognized performers. While the festival is free, VIP passes are on sale now, which...
wbrz.com
Woman arrested months after Thanksgiving Day drive-by in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A woman accused of being behind the wheel during a drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day was arrested months later for her role in the attack. Kimberly Landry, 41, was booked Tuesday for attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon after the Nov. 24 shooting.
wbrz.com
Monday AM Forecast: Clear today, Strong storms possible Tuesday
A risk for severe storms moves in on Tuesday afternoon. Today & Tonight: We are in for another mostly sunny and cool day. Temperatures this afternoon will max out in the upper 50s and tonight temperatures will be in the low 40s. Up Next: On Tuesday showers and storms will...
wbrz.com
City of Plaquemine affected by major power outage as storms approach capital area
PLAQUEMINE - Parts of Iberville Parish are experiencing extensive power outages as the capital area braces for severe weather Tuesday night. Read the notice from the City of Plaquemine below. Keep up with breaking weather developments here.
wbrz.com
'Infamous pothole' in Glen Oaks will cost roughly $800K to fix
BATON ROUGE - A part of Blue Grass Drive in Baton Rouge is in really bad shape, and city officials say it will be a pricey fix. The street is cracked, the ground is uneven, and on top of that, there is a huge pothole that is a constant nightmare for those who drive near it.
wbrz.com
Police: 12 people shot inside nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Twelve people were hospitalized after a gunfire erupted inside a nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning in what police call a "targeted attack." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue, just off College Drive. The victims were shot while inside the club.
