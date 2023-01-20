ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

LSU baseball lands another top preseason ranking

BATON ROUGE — Jay Johnson and his LSU Tiger baseball team is once again ranked No. 1 in the country in the latest preseason baseball poll. Baseball America is the latest prognostication to put LSU atop the preseason polls becoming the Tigers’ fourth top ranking within the last month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU grad appearing in season premiere of 'The Bachelor' Monday night

BATON ROUGE - An LSU graduate and Baton Rouge native will make her debut on the new season of 'The Bachelor' on WBRZ Monday night. Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old digital advertising alumna from LSU, will join a cast of more than two dozen women vying for a rose from the 26-year-old lead, Zach Shallcross. Monday marks the 27th season of ABC's fan-favorite reality show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Famous Spanish Town flamingos return to LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - The famous flamingos of the Krewe of Spanish Town made their annual appearance on the LSU lakes Monday morning, signaling the return of Carnival season in the capital area. The iconic, hand-crafted birds reappeared on the water early Monday morning, with members of the Mardi Gras krewe...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Southern University cancels nighttime classes Tuesday ahead of potentially severe weather

BATON ROUGE - Southern University announced Tuesday it is canceling its evening classes due to a risk for strong winds and heavy rain that night. Read the announcement below. All classes and activities scheduled for this evening on the Southern University Baton Rouge landmass are canceled due to the forecast of inclement weather. This includes Southern University and A&M College, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

TORNADO WATCH issued for southeast Louisiana until 1am

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes until 1am Wednesday. A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting

BATON ROUGE - A well-known DJ who was caught in the middle of a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub over the weekend is facing a long path to recovery. Michael Henderson, who goes by the stage name DJ Revv, was among the 12 people who were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pointe Coupee schools cancel afterschool activities for Tuesday

Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools announced all afterschool activities, including sports, will be canceled Tuesday ahead of inclement weather. The school system says all students will be dismissed at the end of the regular school day. You can check current forecasts here.
wbrz.com

Person hurt in shooting off Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday. The shooting was first reported around 1 p.m. on Yaun Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. This is a developing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge restaurant adds in 'fishy' flair for carnival season

BATON ROUGE - It's a sushi lover's dream. This colorful oval-shaped sushi roll is Rock-N-Sake's own little twist on carnival season. "I was seeing sushi burgers, sushi tacos, sushi burritos, and stuff like that and I didn't want to copy off them, so I thought sushi king cake," said Dirk Dantin, executive chef and owner of the restaurant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge Blues Festival announces 2023 lineup

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Blues Festival has announced its 2023 lineup, which will perform between April 21 and 23 downtown. The festival is family-friendly and free to the public and will feature regional and internationally-recognized performers. While the festival is free, VIP passes are on sale now, which...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: 12 people shot inside nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - Twelve people were hospitalized after a gunfire erupted inside a nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning in what police call a "targeted attack." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue, just off College Drive. The victims were shot while inside the club.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy