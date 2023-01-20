ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Additional Lane Closures Announced Due To 5 Freeway Landslide

By Carl Goldman
 4 days ago

Additional lane closures are set to take place on the northbound 5 Freeway north of Santa Clarita overnight Friday due to a landslide.

On Thursday night, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced the northbound 5 Freeway four miles south of Templin Highway and six miles north of the City of Santa Clarita will be reduced to only one lane between 9 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.

During that time, crews with Caltrans will be working to open one of the two lanes that have been blocked by the landslide since Jan. 1o.

Beginning Saturday morning, three lanes are set to be open in the landslide area.

“To create the third northbound lane, Caltrans will install new lane striping Friday night,” said a statement from the department. “For the safety of travelers and crews during the striping operation, northbound 1-5 will be reduced to a single lane open for traffic.”

It is advised that drivers avoid travel in the area or allow extra travel time and expect delays.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational issues.

There is no estimated timeline for the clearing of the slide due to its ongoing instability.

Drivers can check highway closures using Caltrans’ QuickMap service.

