richlandsource.com
Maumee nets nifty victory over Oak Harbor
Maumee walked the high-wire before edging Oak Harbor 52-51 in Ohio boys basketball on January 23. In recent action on January 16, Maumee faced off against Northwood and Oak Harbor took on Port Clinton on January 13 at Port Clinton High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Fremont Ross passes stress test against Toledo Central Catholic
No quarter was granted as Fremont Ross blunted Toledo Central Catholic's plans 62-49 at Fremont Ross High on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 12, Fremont Ross faced off against Toledo Notre Dame and Toledo Central Catholic took on Streetsboro on January 16 at Streetsboro High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Delta's convoy passes North Baltimore
Delta had its hands full but finally brushed off North Baltimore 55-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. The last time Delta and North Baltimore played in a 62-51 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Legacy of Bowling Green's Myles' Pizza Pub lives on at Half Time Pizza
SYLVANIA, Ohio — In 2016 – after 39 years of feeding hungry college kids, townies and visitors – Myles’ Pizza Pub on Wooster Street in Bowling Green closed its doors. But that wasn’t the end of the line for the famously loaded with toppings pizza.
richlandsource.com
Sherwood Fairview delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Bryan
Sherwood Fairview derailed Bryan's hopes after a 34-32 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Bryan started on steady ground by forging a 10-8 lead over Sherwood Fairview at the end of the first quarter.
Family settles lawsuit over Stone Foltz's hazing death; 'largest payout' by public university in state history
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of a student who died from alcohol poisoning while pledging to a fraternity has reached a $2.9 million settlement with Bowling Green State University. The attorney for Stone Foltz’s family called the settlement “the largest payout by a public university in a hazing case...
13abc.com
TFRD battles fire at Dorr St home for second time in the last year
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are battling a fire at a home in the 4300 block of Dorr Street Monday night. TFRD tells 13abc every one inside the home made it out safely. Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire but they believe is started in the attic.
richlandsource.com
Gibsonburg barely beats Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
Gibsonburg found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45-44 in Ohio girls basketball on January 21. In recent action on January 12, Gibsonburg faced off against Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on Lakeside Marblehead Danbury on January 14 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School. For results, click here.
Perrysburg City Administrator to resign Feb. 10
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg's City Administrator Bridgette Kabat will resign from her position on Feb. 10, the city of Perrysburg announced Monday. Kabat notified Mayor Tom Mackin in a letter Monday that she had accepted a position with a new employer in northwest Ohio. The search for a new...
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
richlandsource.com
Pemberville Eastwood dances past Rossford
Rossford was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Pemberville Eastwood prevailed 49-31 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 21. In recent action on January 14, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Bowling Green and Rossford took on Bloomdale Elmwood on January 12 at Rossford High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Riegel shuts off the power on Vanlue
New Riegel's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Vanlue 53-22 on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time New Riegel and Vanlue played in a 66-7 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Kalida wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Leipsic
Kalida offered a model for success with a convincing 62-39 victory over Leipsic for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 21. The last time Kalida and Leipsic played in a 41-31 game on February 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Heidelberg names dean’s list
TIFFIN — Heidelberg University has announced the names of 387 students who have earned academic recognition on the fall semester dean’s list. Included on the list are area students: Jacob Morgan, junior, Ada; Elisha Carter, sophomore, Bellefontaine; Ainsley Manger, sophomore, Botkins; Shelby Sinclair, senior, Celina; Katelynn Bertke, sophomore, Coldwater; Jacqueline Kaskel, senior, Delphos; Kobee Hooker, freshman, Dunkirk; Noah Paris, senior, Elida; Reese Recker, sophomore; Melissa Risser, senior; Emma Wright, junior, Findlay; Leanndra Price, junior, Fort Jennings; Jeanna Fullom, senior; Taylor Rooker, sophomore, Harrod; Hannah Shoffner, sophomore, Kenton; Nicholas Chambers, sophomore; Quinnlyn Conley, senior; Olivia Garlock, sophomore; Gabriel Harmon, freshman, Lima; Ilyeis Franks, freshman, McComb; Aubrey Baker, sophomore, Minster; Kamryn Stanfield, sophomore and Kelsey Stanfield, senior, Rushsylvania; Raigan Staup, sophomore, Spencerville; Jessica Crow, junior, Alexis Kirkendall, junior, Madison Lause, junior and Anamya Truex, junior, Wapakoneta; and Isaiah Bretz, senior, Wilshire.
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
Driver robbed, shot at while delivering food to apartment complex in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A delivery driver is safe after being robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in south Toledo. The 30-year-old delivery driver told Toledo police he was delivering food to an address at the Byrneport Apartments on Byrneport Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a TPD report. The delivery driver said that when he arrived, a man pointed a gun at him and took money and food. The suspect shot into the delivery driver's car as he fled the scene, police claim.
iheart.com
The Soup Train is making a stop in Toledo. Are you on board?
Local caterer Ella Dudek is branching out to online cooking classes and unique program called The Soup Train. She stopped by Fred LeFebvre and The Morning News to give Fred the details and talk about how you can get onboard. The interview is below, and the links are on Facebook under Eats With Ella.
13abc.com
GM to invest millions in Defiance factory
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - General Motors plans to spend millions to update several of its factories, including one in Defiance Ohio. GM says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories in Flint, Bay City, Rochester, and Defiance. The company said most the money will go to...
Monroe Street Noodles & Company to open after delay
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from earlier coverage that aired on Dec. 28, 2022. Noodles & Company will open its first northwest Ohio location on Jan. 30 after a delay. The restaurant was initially slated to open on Jan. 3. It will occupy the former...
