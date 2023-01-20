ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County officials say missing plane, bodies of pilot, passenger found in Westchester

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

County officials say a plane that went missing near Westchester County Airport has been found, and that the two people on board have been confirmed dead.

A massive search-and-rescue mission was underway Thursday evening after the small plane crashed just outside of the Westchester County Airport.

Most of the search Thursday evening was focused on Cooney Hill Road in Armonk.

Crews went by foot into wooded areas nearby, and News 12 believes that dive teams and boats were sent out to search the water as well.

Rain, thunder and lightning limited the search from the air and made visibility very difficult. The area also backs up to the Kensico Reservoir and Rye Lake beyond that.

Officials say one passenger and a pilot were onboard the single-engine Beechcraft A36 plane which holds up to six people.

The flight left from JFK airport on its way to a small regional airport outside of Cleveland, Ohio.

Air traffic control at Westchester County Airport lost connection with the pilot around 5:30 p.m. after the pilot reported engine trouble.

First responders set up mobile command posts all over the area, including outside the airport and at several locations on nearby streets.

News 12

News 12

