NYPD: Man, child shot in Longwood; child in critical condition

Police say a man and child were shot in Longwood.

The NYPD says that a 14-year-old was shot in the head and a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg on Longwood Avenue between Fox and Beck streets. They say the shooting happened outside of the Police Athletic League.

Police officials say that the 14-year-old remains in critical condition at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln. The 30-year-old man is in stable condition.

