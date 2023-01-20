ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD: Man, child shot in Longwood; child in critical condition

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=133ktT_0kKypwe000

Police say a man and child were shot in Longwood.

The NYPD says that a 14-year-old was shot in the head and a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg on Longwood Avenue between Fox and Beck streets. They say the shooting happened outside of the Police Athletic League.

Police officials say that the 14-year-old remains in critical condition at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln. The 30-year-old man is in stable condition.

No information is available at this time on the condition of the two shooting victims. No arrests have been made.

