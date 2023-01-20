ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Poster exhibition at Fairfield University Art Museum focuses on women’s rights issues

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bulVw_0kKypvlH00

A poster exhibition focused on women’s rights has turned into unique art form.

The Fairfield University Art Museum hosted an opening night reception for their new exhibit called Women's Rights Are Human Rights: International Posters on Gender-Based Inequality, Violence and Discrimination.

The exhibition features large format posters created by both men and women from all over the world highlighting gender equality, sexual and reproductive rights and social justice for all races and ethnicities.

Curators say this exhibit will create the groundwork for difficult conversations.

"Because it is really a graphic design exhibition, it is people who are so talented at using their artistic ability to send a message to send a powerful message through their words and through their images," said Carey Weber, of the Fairfield University Art Museum.

The exhibit will be on display until April 8 in the museum's Walsh Gallery.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

State hearing to determine if tenured teachers at Babylon school district will be fired

The Babylon Union Free School District is taking action to fire teachers who are currently on leave. According to the school superintendent, the action is connected to allegations that were brought forth during a school board meeting in November 2021. Dozens of people came forward at that school board meeting to tell their stories of alleged sexual misconduct or abuse at the high school.
BABYLON, NY
News 12

News 12

134K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy