Poster exhibition at Fairfield University Art Museum focuses on women’s rights issues

A poster exhibition focused on women’s rights has turned into unique art form.

The Fairfield University Art Museum hosted an opening night reception for their new exhibit called Women's Rights Are Human Rights: International Posters on Gender-Based Inequality, Violence and Discrimination.

The exhibition features large format posters created by both men and women from all over the world highlighting gender equality, sexual and reproductive rights and social justice for all races and ethnicities.

Curators say this exhibit will create the groundwork for difficult conversations.

"Because it is really a graphic design exhibition, it is people who are so talented at using their artistic ability to send a message to send a powerful message through their words and through their images," said Carey Weber, of the Fairfield University Art Museum.

The exhibit will be on display until April 8 in the museum's Walsh Gallery.