More victims of Facebook puppy scam come forward

Another victim of a Facebook scam involving the sale of puppies has come forward after a News 12 report on Wednesday.

Both victims say they are having a difficult time getting Facebook to take down the police ever after getting police involved.

Christian Narag and his wife say they had people knocking at their door looking for puppies they paid for. The same incidents happened to Jayne Dietl, who News 12 spoke to on Wednesday.

Despite this, Facebook stated that no terms or conditions were violated.

Both victims believe that the hackers have stolen thousands of dollars from people already.

Social media experts say those who need to regain control of their Facebook account need to prove who they are by providing documentation.

They say people should probably change their passwords frequently or get a password manager to store passwords more securely.