Bronx, NY

Popular Bronx eatery adds pizza to its menu

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Empanology has been a Bronx staple known for their mouth-watering empanadas, and now they’ll be adding pizza to their menu.

Five years into starting Empanology, founder and chef Jason Alicea is launching a new line of pizzas.

Alicea says pizza has been a huge part of his upbringing in the Bronx, and he wants to bring that joy to his customers.

Each of the five new pan pizza offers a variety of toppings. Alicea hopes that these pizzas catch on with the community the same way his 75 varieties of empanadas have.

