Positively NJ: State divides into Giants and Eagles fans for NFL playoff weekend

With the Giants and Eagles facing off in the NFL playoffs on Saturday, News 12’s Brian Donohue decided to go to the spot that lies at the heart of the rivalry that divides New Jersey football fans: the middle of the woods in Barnegat Township, Ocean County.

There, along a dirt road, stand two markers designating the site of the Lawrence Line, one of a series of lines (along with the famous Keith Line) that were drawn in the 17th and 18th centuries to divide the provinces of East and West Jersey.

Even hundreds of years later, those lines still, at least in part, delineate so many of the quirky cultural divisions that New Jerseyans love to disagree about. Whether you call them subs or hoagies, water ice or Italian ice. And yes, these lines are likely to determine what football team you'll be rooting for this weekend.