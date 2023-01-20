ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Park, NY

Homeowners protest proposal to build new rail line in Kings Park

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Many people from Kings Park and surrounding neighborhoods voiced their concerns Thursday about plans to build a new rail line.

A meeting was held at the Commack Library as residents spoke about environmental and traffic issues if it comes to the area.

The company leading the project says the rail service will transport incinerator ash off of Long Island.

Long Island's last remaining public landfill in Brookhaven is set to close in 2024.

The plan is to operate one train per day for five days a week.

The project involves federal, state and local officials and to build, the town would have to change their current zoning requirements.

Leslie Fried has lived a block away from the proposed site for the rail line for 30 years.

He says odors and pollution are destroying the quality of life there.

Other neighbors, however, are concerned about noise saying the train will operate in the middle of night.

Suffolk Leg. Rob Trotta supports the plan and thinks it will make things better for the community.

"I really truly think after analyzing it, it's going to be quieter, there will be less trucks in the neighborhood, less trucks on the road, saving gas and it's going to be better for the community," Trotta says.

The town still needs to change the zoning requirements so officials say the project won't start being built until another four years from now.

