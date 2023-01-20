ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAPinto.net

Application Deadline for the 2019 ANCHOR Program for Homeowners and Renters Extended Until February 28; Qualifying Tax Payers Can Receive up to $1500

By Jenn Oliveira
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey is offering a rebate on property taxes for residents who qualify. ANCHOR (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters), formerly known as the Homestead Rebate Program, provides property tax rebates to NJ residents who owned or rented their home as of October 1, 2019, filed state income taxes and meet income requirements. The new deadline to file an application is February 28.

“Extending the deadline gives residents more of an opportunity to take advantage of a program that will help make their lives just a little more affordable,” Mayor Donald Shaw said.

Residents who meet one of the following requirements are encouraged to apply for the rebate listed:

Homeowners with incomes of $150,000 or less can receive $1,500
Homeowners with incomes more than $150,000 and up to $250,000 can receive $1,000
Renters with incomes of $150,000 or less can receive $450

​Eligible homeowners can apply online, by phone, or upload/mail a paper application and necessary attachments using the electronic filing system.

Eligible renters can apply online, or upload/mail a paper application and necessary attachments using the electronic filing system (no phone option).

The state ANCHOR hotline is 1-888-238–1233.

All payments will be issued as checks or direct deposits beginning in late spring 2023. Payments will not be issued in the order they are received. The money is not subject to federal or state income tax.

For more details about the program, click here to visit the New Jersey Treasury Department website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkzgb_0kKypTF300

Comments / 2

Related
oakland-nj.org

ANCHOR Tax Relief Program Paying $450 in Tax Relief to Eligible Renters

Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyan's who rent their homes are eligible for $450 in property tax relief under the ANCHOR program. Tenants and renters who were previously ineligible because their unit was covered by a PILOT agreement can now apply for the ANCHOR benefit. Eligible applicants will receive a...
OAKLAND, NJ
orangeandbluepress.com

New Jersey Gets Another Extension for the ANCHOR Property Tax Program

Another extension has been given for the filing of New Jersey’s ANCHOR property tax program. Extended Filing Deadline for NJ ANCHOR Property Tax Program. In his fifth state address, Gov. Phil Murphy announced another extension to file for the $2 billion program. The deadline is set until Feb. 28 for eligible residents to complete the application. $2 million homeowners and renters are primed to receive $971 from the ANCHOR program. As of now, there are 1.2 million households who applied.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New Jersey residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New Jersey residents because climbing prices on gas, rent, and grocery hit the hardest on the wallets of New Jersey residents. The lowest-income families in New Jersey have experienced the enormous burden of rising costs for a wide range of consumer products, and all the residents' savings have gone.
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Bill Would Set Minimum New Jersey SNAP Benefits At $95 Per Month

New Jersey residents who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could see their monthly minimum benefits nearly double according to a recently introduced bill making its way through the New Jersey Legislature. As recently reported by TLS, beginning in March, all households eligible for...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Important direct deposit warning for NJ workers

⚠️Scammers getting creative, using new techniques to try to rip you off. ⚠️ There are ways you can stop direct deposit scams. ⚠️ If you have started doing your taxes, what to watch out for. Now that 2023 is underway, some New Jersey workers are making changes...
camdencounty.com

SNAP Benefits Amount to Change in March

(Camden, NJ) – As the SNAP federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 is set to expire on March 1, households may see a change in monthly benefit amounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, households received higher allotments for SNAP but on March 1, households will begin receiving their regular payments. Seeing that families and individuals continue to face difficulty affording food, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in June 2022 to establish the State SNAP Minimum Benefit Program that ensured that SNAP recipients receive at least $50 per month in assistance when the federal emergency allotments end. New Jersey is the first state to set a minimum benefit, which required an $18 million investment of state funds.
CAMDEN, NJ
Jake Wells

Eligible homeowners can get thousands from the government

How would 2023 change for you if you received $75,000 reimbursement for housing-related expenses during the COVID crisis? The pandemic might feel like a thing of the past for some people, but its economic consequences linger for many. New Jersey still has federal funds available for homeowners who experienced significant pandemic-related financial setbacks. Read on to find out more.
94.5 PST

City by city, NJ report examines gap between renters and rentals

There's inequality and affordability challenges plaguing rental markets throughout the Garden State, and a new report goes city by city to shine a closer light on the issue. "We have a huge disparity between the number of available and affordable units, and the number of people who need them," Staci Berger, president and CEO of the Housing and Community Development Network of NJ, told New Jersey 101.5.
essexnewsdaily.com

State announces federal approval of action plan to distribute Ida recovery funds

TRENTON, NJ — The Murphy administration announced Jan. 17 the federal government’s approval of New Jersey’s plan to spend $228 million of federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds to assist households and communities that were impacted by the remnants Hurricane Ida. The approval of New...
TAPinto.net

NJ FamilyCare Now Provides Insurance Regardless of Immigration Status

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Mayor Michael Venezia wants Bloomfield residents to be aware of a recent major change to NJ FamilyCare, which ensures all children will be eligible to apply for health insurance. “As of January 1, 2023, all children under the age of 19 may now apply for NJ FamilyCare regardless of their immigration status. This is a game changer and will be a tremendous help for many of our families,” said Mayor Venezia. “The Human Services Department often receives calls from people who need medical care but cannot access it, and now we can help these families sign up for...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
southarkansassun.com

New Jersey Extends Deadline For ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program

The state of New Jersey extends the deadline to apply for the ANCHOR Property Tax Relief program. Governor Murphy has announced that applications will be open until February 28. On January 10, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced that the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR)...
NEW JERSEY STATE
constructiondive.com

NJ law allows contractors to use private inspections

A new law in New Jersey allows developers to contract with private onsite inspection agencies if local construction officials cannot complete an inspection within three days of the requested date. The ultimate approval and final sign-off on a certificate of occupancy will still come from local construction officials, said New...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available

Hackensack, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and the Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting  Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications for the waiting list statewide. They are available online now through Friday, February 3, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A federally financed program called Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program offers home subsidies to New Jersey citizens so they can find good, secure, and hygienic housing. Waiting list applicants must be emancipated minors or be 18 years or older and meet all applicable federal income and eligibility standards. A total...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

SNAP federal emergency allotments set to expire: How that will impact NJ residents

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) —New Jersey residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will soon see a change in their benefits as emergency federal allotments expire in February, officials said Thursday.  Throughout the COVID pandemic, SNAP households received higher monthly food assistance, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said. Starting in March, all enrolled New Jersey […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy