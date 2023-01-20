Ridgewood Girls Basketball: Leads from Start to Finish Against Passaic

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – The Maroons defeated Passaic by a score of 41-26 on Thursday night, notching their second consecutive victory. After falling short to Ramapo last week, the team is looking to start a winning streak as post-season play looms.

The Maroons led from the jump as they outscored the visitors 8-2 in the first four minutes of the game. Ridgewood would continue to have the early edge as they finished the quarter with a double-digit lead at 14-4.

Through the first eight minutes and into the second quarter, Ridgewood was getting virtually whatever they wanted offensively as Passaic sat back in a very conservative 2-3 zone defense with no pressure on the ball. The Maroons were able to pass it around the arch, swinging it from side to side and finding gaps in the middle of the defense for easy shots around the rim. Sofia Morino had a team high 14 points and eight rebounds was joined by Taylor Douma who scored six and tallied four assists in playing the high low game very efficiently.

Ridgewood was also active and frantic on the defensive end of the floor, stifling Passaic at times and forcing a lot of turnovers which led to easy buckets at the other end of the floor. Passaic had just a dozen points in the first half as Ridgewood led 28-12.

The third quarter was much of the same for Ridgewood as they continued their potency on both ends of the floor, again dominating the scoring in the quarter 11-2 and taking a more than comfortable 39-14 lead. Passaic fought hard despite being down 25 headed into the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late as Ridgewood held on for the victory.

After the game, Ridgewood Head Coach Mike Mitchell said that despite it being an up and down season for his team he has seen improvements as the year has progressed. “Believe it or not, I’m seeing improvements. We’ve been struggling a little bit this year, and it’s never a lack of effort. It’s more the inexperience and I think what we are starting to do is the open spot that we are seeing in our plays. We weren’t seeing before and we’re starting to see them now."

The win Thursday night brought Ridgewood to a 6-10 mark. The Maroons have struggled a little bit to find a consistent footing, as they have had two losing streaks of four games sandwiched between two sets of back-to-back wins. Mitchell says that inconsistency is for a lot of reasons, but he thinks there is still time to turn it around this season.

“There is a lot of inexperience, this team is more on the younger side,” Mitchell said. “We’re doing what we can to get them acclimated. The seniors are doing a good job of trying to help them get acclimated, but at the same time unless you go out there and actually do it, it is going to take some time to figure out. I keep telling them just work hard every day, we’re going to get there and it’s going to come at some point. And hopefully, hopefully we’re starting to put it together now.”

