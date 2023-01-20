ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

Ridgewood Girls Basketball: Leads from Start to Finish Against Passaic

By Jason DeAlessi
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – The Maroons defeated Passaic by a score of 41-26 on Thursday night, notching their second consecutive victory. After falling short to Ramapo last week, the team is looking to start a winning streak as post-season play looms.

The Maroons led from the jump as they outscored the visitors 8-2 in the first four minutes of the game. Ridgewood would continue to have the early edge as they finished the quarter with a double-digit lead at 14-4.

Through the first eight minutes and into the second quarter, Ridgewood was getting virtually whatever they wanted offensively as Passaic sat back in a very conservative 2-3 zone defense with no pressure on the ball. The Maroons were able to pass it around the arch, swinging it from side to side and finding gaps in the middle of the defense for easy shots around the rim. Sofia Morino had a team high 14 points and eight rebounds was joined by Taylor Douma who scored six and tallied four assists in playing the high low game very efficiently.

Ridgewood was also active and frantic on the defensive end of the floor, stifling Passaic at times and forcing a lot of turnovers which led to easy buckets at the other end of the floor. Passaic had just a dozen points in the first half as Ridgewood led 28-12.

The third quarter was much of the same for Ridgewood as they continued their potency on both ends of the floor, again dominating the scoring in the quarter 11-2 and taking a more than comfortable 39-14 lead. Passaic fought hard despite being down 25 headed into the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late as Ridgewood held on for the victory.

After the game, Ridgewood Head Coach Mike Mitchell said that despite it being an up and down season for his team he has seen improvements as the year has progressed. “Believe it or not, I’m seeing improvements. We’ve been struggling a little bit this year, and it’s never a lack of effort. It’s more the inexperience and I think what we are starting to do is the open spot that we are seeing in our plays. We weren’t seeing before and we’re starting to see them now."

The win Thursday night brought Ridgewood to a 6-10 mark. The Maroons have struggled a little bit to find a consistent footing, as they have had two losing streaks of four games sandwiched between two sets of back-to-back wins. Mitchell says that inconsistency is for a lot of reasons, but he thinks there is still time to turn it around this season.

“There is a lot of inexperience, this team is more on the younger side,” Mitchell said. “We’re doing what we can to get them acclimated. The seniors are doing a good job of trying to help them get acclimated, but at the same time unless you go out there and actually do it, it is going to take some time to figure out. I keep telling them just work hard every day, we’re going to get there and it’s going to come at some point. And hopefully, hopefully we’re starting to put it together now.”

Read More Ridgewood Sports News:

Ridgewood Ice Hockey: Winning Streak Ends at Nine Games in Loss to Livingston
Ridgewood Girls Basketball: Falls Short to Ramapo 63-17
Ridgewood Wrestling: Wins Second Straight Match Behind Lower Weight Classes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139sz8_0kKypSMK00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Montville's Three-Pointers Drive Win over Roxbury

MONTVILLE, NJ – Montville’s three point shooting proved to be the deciding factor in a 66-53 win against the Roxbury Gaels boys basketball team on Monday night.  The Gaels traveled to Montville to take on the 3-8 Mustangs. It was the second time the team's faced-off in two days, a contest that came on the heels of Roxbury's 64-58 victory on Jan. 21. Monday night's game was back and forth throughout, with the Mustangs eventually pulling away to a 10-point lead with 3:57 left in the fourth quarter, a gap the Gaels could not close.  Montville's John Guy Kobilarcik put on a clinic just by himself, making five three-pointers...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Madison Dominates Again to Stay Hot

MADISON, NJ – The Madison Dodgers routed the Boonton Bombers 88-51 winning for the 9th time in 10 games.  Madison came out firing right away getting out to a 10-4 lead before Boonton called a timeout just a shy of the halfway mark of the first quarter. That intermission did little to stop the early hot hand of the Dodgers as they would go on an 8-0 run in the two minutes immediately following to open up an 18-4 lead. Madison would end the quarter on a 11-4 run and led 21-8 after one.  In the second quarter Madison continued to catch...
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Falls 56-45 to Brick Memorial in Key Class A South Boys Basketball Contest

STAFFORD - The Southern Regional Rams lost their hold of Class A South with a tough 56-45 loss to Brick Memorial at home on Tuesday night.  Southern's center Tom Menegus suffered an injury early in teh game and was unable to return in the second half. Menegus is Southern's leading scorer, and he had only three points in the contest due to the injury. Brick Memorial jumped out to a 17-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.  The teams played even in the second quarter and the Mustangs led 25-15 at the half.  Southern had a rough third quarter and entered the...
BRICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Swimming: Decisively Defeats River Dell

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – The Maroons extended their winning streak in the pool with victories against River Dell for both the boys and girls Monday afternoon at the Ridgewood YMCA. The boys won 117-53 and the girls 106-64, with both teams running the table across all events - sprint, endurance and relays included. Standouts include the boys 200-meter relay in which the quartet of Sam Skibo, Aaron Nam, Nathan Colisimo and Soyo Funada finished first with a time of 1:49.50. Elsewhere, in the 200 individual medley as well as 200-meter freestyle event Ridgewood swimmers captured the top three spots with Funada coming...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Swimming: Bayonne Outscores Dickinson in Both Girls' and Boys' Competition

BAYONNE, NJ -- The Bayonne girls' and boys' swim teams swept Dickinson on Monday, with the girls winning, 108-49, and the boys prevailing, 113-54. For the girls: 200 MR: Anisa Matos, Alexandra Nozhenko, Marissa Losonczy, Isabella Lubczenko, 2:20.94 200 Free: Alexandra Nozhenko. 2:25.89 200 IM: Marissa Losonczy, 2:44.85     100 Fly: Anisa Matos, 1:26.84     100 Free: Alexandra Nozhenko, 1:05.34 500 Free: Natalie Ramos, 7:10.56     200 FR: Marissa Losonczy, Isabella Lubczenko, Anisa Matos, Alexandra Nozhenko, 2:09.36 100 Back: Marissa Losonczy, 1:29.47         400 FR: Arianna Torres, Giselle Rosales, Anisa Matos, Natalie Ramos, 5:06.45     For the boys: 200 MR: Christopher Cena, Luis Collazo, Michal Drozd, Andrew Russo, 2:12.91 200 Free: Michal Drozd, 2:13.37 50 Free: Michal Drozd, 26.58     100 Free: Christopher Cena, 1:03.67     500 Free: Youssef Hassan, 7:09.31 200 FR: Michal Drozd, Andrew Russo, Robert Ochoa, Christopher Cena, 1:50.97    
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

'Just Cheer': Bloomfield High Cheerleaders Capture a Title at Montville High

The athleticism which comes from being a high school cheerleader can sometimes be overlooked. And it shouldn't. Most of the routines the cheerleaders perform during an athletic event requires skill and tremendous conditioning. At Bloomfield High, a talented group of cheerleaders is led by the team's coach, Danielle Christiano. And recently, Christiano's team was victorious in an intermediate small all-music division at the 23rd annual 'Just Cheer' Competition, at Montville High School. It's been a good winter campaign for the Bengals. The team, after a good fall campaign cheering for the football team and competing in the wildly popular 'Cheer For a Cure', has...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Union Catholic Beats Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Town Matchup

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- Union Catholic (7-7) defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-5), 62-52, behind the efforts of three double-digit scorers at home on Saturday afternoon, as Matt Nervi deposited a career-high 25 points off six three-point baskets for the Raiders on the losing end. Scotch Plains-Fanwood had won its previous four games entering the matchup but was unable to keep their streak against the Vikings. Despite the loss, the Raiders still hold a 7-0 division record, leading the UCC-Mountain division by three games. Khadar Jackson was the other Raider to finish in double-figures for scoring, registering 10 points. Keyshawn Winchester led Union Catholic with...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Seeds Announced for Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ -- The Morris County boys basketball tournament (MCT) begins this week with preliminary round games. The top four seeds are West Morris, Delbarton, Chatham and Pequannock. Locally, Hanover Park has been seeded 13th and will host (20) Mountain Lakes in a preliminary round game on Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 16th seed and will host (17) Montville in a preliminary round game Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 23rd seed and will play at (10) Morris Hills Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28 in a preliminary round game. The quarterfinals of the MCT will be Feb. 4 at Randolph High School. The semifinals are Feb. 11 at County College of Morris in Randolph, and the Feb. 18 final will also be at CCM.   LOCAL MCT MATCHUPS 24-Whippany Park at 9-Madison 20-Mountain Lakes at 13-Hanover Park; winner at 4-Pequannock 17-Montville at 16-Parsippany Hills; winner at 1-West Morris 23-Parsippany at 10-Morris Hills
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Randolph Girls Indoor Track Wins Morris County Relay Championships

RANDOLPH, NJ- Randolph Varsity Girls Indoor Track won first overall in the Morris County Relay Championships held at Drew University on Tuesday, Jan. 3. “It has been three years since the Randolph girls track and field team has brought home a county championship, and we have our coach, Kevin Higgins, to thank for it,” runner Jadyn Lorent said. “The comradery and trust that has been established between us is unparalleled, and even on and off day, we still support and cheer for one another.” The meet began with seniors Ariyana Jackson, Julia Nitulescu, Kenidi Lewis and sophomore Gabby Ball taking second place...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling Recap: The Phillipsburg Pit Re-Opened for Hanover Park and Lived Up to the Hype

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – It just wouldn’t be right to recap with anything other than, Welcome to the PIT.   The Stateliner fans and opponents returned to what is now the Phillipsburg Middle School’s notorious “PIT” for the first match at the PIT since 2019. The new high school setting has given Phillipsburg fans what they asked for years, a larger venue, hosting HWS, hosting districts, regions, and even state tournaments. But, it still isn’t the PIT.   The intensity delivered, like P’Burg fans do, with a rowdy crowd standing from the floor to the ceiling, ready to cheer, jeer and chant. It ended as...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Swimming: Summit Reaches Podium at UCTs with Runner-Up Finish

PISCATAWAY, NJ - The Westfield boys swim team repeated as Union County champions with an impressive performance, outdistancing second place Summit by more than 130 points. Colin Kavanagh led off the winning medley relay for Westfield and finished first in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke. Owen Waibel was also on the medley relay, won individual events in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and anchored the 200 freestyle relay, earning him four victories on the day. "Winning this championship as a senior feels great," Kavanagh told TAPinto. "It's my last year. For all of the seniors, it's exciting for us to...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vinny's Pizza & Pasta Cranford Athletes of the Week: Hope Williams & Shane Kanterman

CRANFORD, NJ - Congratulations to this week's Athletes of the Week, Hope Williams and Shane Kanterman.  Hope is a junior on the varsity bowling team. She had a cumulative total of 962 at the Union County Tournament last week, placing fourth overall in the County Individual Tournament.    Shane is a senior on the varsity wrestling team. He is the 190-pound Union County Champion and helped lead the Cougars to their eighth straight Union County title.   TAPinto Cranford's Athletes of the Week section is sponsored by Vinny's Pizza & Pasta. Vinny's is located at 28 Eastman Street in Cranford. To order online or check out their menu, click here!
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Memorial Middle School Wrestling Team Shines at Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament

HIGHLAND PARK, NJ - The Memorial Middle School wrestling team wrapped up its 2022-23 season on Saturday. Memorial's Colts participated in the Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Championship at Highland Park High School. The Colts are coached by Spotswood High School Physical Education teacher Daniel Kranski. Memorial finished in seventh place and had four wrestlers finish in first place in their respective weight class. The team also had second, third and fourth place finishers in the championship tournament that featured small middle schools throughout Middlesex County.  The finals for the 80-pound weight class featured two Colts. Sixth graders Sebastian Guzman and Erik Williams went...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Hasbrouck Heights Defense Shuts Down New Milford

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Anthony Peterson and Jack Baker each scored 16 points as Hasbrouck Heights defeated New Milford, 61-38 in a NJIC non-divisional basketball game on Monday night in Hasbrouck Heights.  Hasbrouck Heights improved to 12-4 on the season, while New Milford fell to 6-8. The Aviators jumped out to a 12-5 lead at the end of one quarter and then clamped down on the New Milford offense, outscoring the Knights 23-7 in the second quarter to take a 35-12 lead into intermission. New Milford’s offense go untracked in the third quarter, outscoring the Aviators 18-15, but it was not nearly enough to overcome the deficit. Caden DeRosa and Evan Werner each scored eight points for Hasbrouck Heights.  Vincent Arroyo scored 16 to lead New Milford. New Milford (6-8) 5 7 18 8 38 Hasbrouck Heights (12-4) 12 23 15 11 61             New Milford 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Dylan Murphy 0 0 0 0   Vincent Arroyo 5 2 0 16   John Giannoulis 1 0 0 2   Amaurys Beato 3 1 0 9   Wilburt Rodriguez 1 0 0 2   Luis Placido 2 1 2 9   Totals: 12 4 2 38               Hasbrouck Heights  2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Evan Werner 1 2 0 8   Mike Canavatchel 0 0 0 0   Caden DeRosa 1 2 0 8   Shane Ike 0 0 4 4   Joey Formisano 1 0 1 3   Jack Baker 7 0 2 16   Josh Rodriguez 0 2 0 6   Anthony Peterson 4 1 5 16   Totals: 14 7 12 61  
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Photos - Snowflake Showdown

SOMERS, N.Y. - Somers cheerleading had a great showing at the Snowflake Showdown! Competing at Mahopac High School on Jan. 14, the squad took second place in the large school/small team division.
SOMERS, NY
TAPinto.net

Plainfield Resident Named to Siena College Dean's List for Fall 2022 Semester

LOUDONVILLE, NY — Comfort Babayemi of Plainfield has been named to the Siena College Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. A student's grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89 to be named to the Dean's List. Founded in 1937, Siena College is a private, Catholic Franciscan, residential, liberal arts college with a student body of about 3,000. Siena College offers 40 degree programs, 80+ minors and certificate programs, and professional curricula in teacher preparation/education, pre-medical, pre-law and social work.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth's David Brearley High School Offers Expanded Electives in Tech, Arts & More

KENILWORTH, NJ. - Classes in graphic design, ceramics and Esports might sound like niche activities that students participate in after school. But David Brearley High School offers these courses as part of a varied mix of electives. Esports was introduced at the start of the school year, as were Digital Sound Engineering, Dance, Sports & Entertainment Marketing, and Exploring College and Career Opportunities. Another new entry, Young Adult Literature, begins in the second semester. Brearley develops electives that encourage innovation and exploration, according to Principal Jeremy Davies. “We want students to have the opportunity to take classes in their interests,” he said. “And...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mike Carter's Upcoming Induction into the Bloomfield High Hall of Fame Speaks Volumes of a Man, as Well as a Husband, Dad, Son, Coach, Uncle, Colleague and Friend

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- In Bloomfield, just the mention of the surname Carter invokes memories of good times, on the athletic venue, classroom and, most importantly, the household. And when you say Michael Carter, Sr., just stand back and get ready for the platitudes. Because they'll be long, and heartfelt.   Carter has been Bloomfield High's varsity football coach for the past 32 seasons, and has been a part of the pgoram's coaching staff for 36 years. He's an educator at Bloomfield High, his alma mater. He's been a loving husband and devoted dad to the five children his wife, Gerise and he, have raised.    He's also...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Officials Break Ground on City's Only Designated Softball Field

PATERSON, NJ – Mayor Andre Sayegh, DPW Director Billy Rodriguez and Recreation Director Benjie Wimberly broke ground on Commons Field, the city’s only designated softball field, on Monday. “This day is long overdue,” Sayegh said. “The wait is over and the work on the new and improved Commons Field is set to start. You have to invest in your youth, it’s a worthy investment. We want to keep them safe from the lure of some of what’s happening on the streets, and we want to make sure that they have somewhere safe to play, but also that they don’t go elsewhere to...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

'No Confidence' in Robbinsville School District Superintendent, Business Administrator Teachers Say

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Robbinville’s teachers have lost confidence in District Superintendent Brian Betze and Business Administrator Nick Makres, the Robbinsville Education Association (REA) will announce Tuesday. Union officials will present the results of the vote at this week’s Robbinsville Board of Education meeting. The vote comes as the teachers have been without a current employee contract with the District for more than 200 days.  The REA said the vote is "fueled by Superintendent Betze and Business Administrator Makres’ inability to effectively lead Robbinsville Public Schools." “Our members deserve to work under district leadership who value transparency, treat its employees with respect, and honor the...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy