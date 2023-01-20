Application Deadline for the 2019 ANCHOR Program for Homeowners and Renters Extended Until February 28; Qualifying Taxpayers Can Receive up to $1500

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey is offering a rebate on property taxes for residents who qualify. ANCHOR (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters), formerly known as the Homestead Rebate Program, provides property tax rebates to NJ residents who owned or rented their home as of October 1, 2019, filed state income taxes and meet income requirements. The new deadline to file an application is February 28.

Residents who meet one of the following requirements are encouraged to apply for the rebate listed:

Homeowners with incomes of $150,000 or less can receive $1,500

Homeowners with incomes more than $150,000 and up to $250,000 can receive $1,000

Renters with incomes of $150,000 or less can receive $450

​Eligible homeowners can apply online, by phone, or upload/mail a paper application and necessary attachments using the electronic filing system.

Eligible renters can apply online, or upload/mail a paper application and necessary attachments using the electronic filing system (no phone option).

The state ANCHOR hotline is 1-888-238–1233.

All payments will be issued as checks or direct deposits beginning in late spring 2023. Payments will not be issued in the order they are received. The money is not subject to federal or state income tax.

For more details about the program, click here to visit the New Jersey Treasury Department website.



