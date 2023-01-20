ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAPinto.net

Application Deadline for the 2019 ANCHOR Program for Homeowners and Renters Extended Until February 28; Qualifying Taxpayers Can Receive up to $1500

By Jenn Oliveira
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey is offering a rebate on property taxes for residents who qualify. ANCHOR (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters), formerly known as the Homestead Rebate Program, provides property tax rebates to NJ residents who owned or rented their home as of October 1, 2019, filed state income taxes and meet income requirements. The new deadline to file an application is February 28.

Residents who meet one of the following requirements are encouraged to apply for the rebate listed:

Homeowners with incomes of $150,000 or less can receive $1,500
Homeowners with incomes more than $150,000 and up to $250,000 can receive $1,000
Renters with incomes of $150,000 or less can receive $450

​Eligible homeowners can apply online, by phone, or upload/mail a paper application and necessary attachments using the electronic filing system.

Eligible renters can apply online, or upload/mail a paper application and necessary attachments using the electronic filing system (no phone option).

The state ANCHOR hotline is 1-888-238–1233.

All payments will be issued as checks or direct deposits beginning in late spring 2023. Payments will not be issued in the order they are received. The money is not subject to federal or state income tax.

For more details about the program, click here to visit the New Jersey Treasury Department website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgS2m_0kKypPi900

Comments / 0

Related
oakland-nj.org

ANCHOR Tax Relief Program Paying $450 in Tax Relief to Eligible Renters

Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyan's who rent their homes are eligible for $450 in property tax relief under the ANCHOR program. Tenants and renters who were previously ineligible because their unit was covered by a PILOT agreement can now apply for the ANCHOR benefit. Eligible applicants will receive a...
OAKLAND, NJ
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New Jersey residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New Jersey residents because climbing prices on gas, rent, and grocery hit the hardest on the wallets of New Jersey residents. The lowest-income families in New Jersey have experienced the enormous burden of rising costs for a wide range of consumer products, and all the residents' savings have gone.
camdencounty.com

SNAP Benefits Amount to Change in March

(Camden, NJ) – As the SNAP federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 is set to expire on March 1, households may see a change in monthly benefit amounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, households received higher allotments for SNAP but on March 1, households will begin receiving their regular payments. Seeing that families and individuals continue to face difficulty affording food, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in June 2022 to establish the State SNAP Minimum Benefit Program that ensured that SNAP recipients receive at least $50 per month in assistance when the federal emergency allotments end. New Jersey is the first state to set a minimum benefit, which required an $18 million investment of state funds.
CAMDEN, NJ
Aneka Duncan

Thousands Of Americans To Receive Up To $450

Eligible residents of Maine are about to receive up to $450 cash payout. Payments will start going out at the end of January courtesy of the state's winter energy relief program. The state legislature approved the money as an emergency measure. All payments are to be issued by the end of March 2023. Americans are facing hardships due to the high energy costs. The state's hope is that this money will help to ease the financial burden of its residents. (source)
MAINE STATE
TAPinto.net

NJ FamilyCare Now Provides Insurance Regardless of Immigration Status

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Mayor Michael Venezia wants Bloomfield residents to be aware of a recent major change to NJ FamilyCare, which ensures all children will be eligible to apply for health insurance. “As of January 1, 2023, all children under the age of 19 may now apply for NJ FamilyCare regardless of their immigration status. This is a game changer and will be a tremendous help for many of our families,” said Mayor Venezia. “The Human Services Department often receives calls from people who need medical care but cannot access it, and now we can help these families sign up for...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
orangeandbluepress.com

$450 Direct Payment Will Be Heading On Your Way Next Week – Find Out Here If Your Eligible For The Payment

The payments are implemented by Winter Energy Relief Payments of Maine which will start to distribute at the end of January. The Emergency Winter Energy Relief Payments are $450 direct checks to eligible Maine. These payments are part of a huge Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan proposed by the Governor and approved by the state Legislature as an emergency measure.
MAINE STATE
TAPinto.net

Lincoln Park Restoration Project Receives $3.55M in Federal Funding

NEWARK, NJ — The Lincoln Park restoration project is receiving an infusion of $3.55 million in funding from the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill approved last year. “I am personally grateful for Senators (Cory) Booker and (Bob) Menendez’s commitment to Newark’s ongoing revitalization and redevelopment, and to our shared vision of ensuring that the City’s long-time population will still have a place as change occurs,” said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka.  Booker and Menendez secured the funding for the Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District, which is overseeing the much-needed facelift to Lincoln Park, a National Historic Register landmark that has served a wide array of the city’s residents for...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

SNAP federal emergency allotments set to expire: How that will impact NJ residents

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) —New Jersey residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will soon see a change in their benefits as emergency federal allotments expire in February, officials said Thursday.  Throughout the COVID pandemic, SNAP households received higher monthly food assistance, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said. Starting in March, all enrolled New Jersey […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available

ELIZABETH, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications became available starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­-applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A federally financed program called Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program offers home subsidies to New Jersey citizens, so they can find good, secure, and hygienic housing. Waiting list applicants must be emancipated minors or...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

Hillsborough Sailor Aboard USS Nimitz Receives OPSHBX NJ Care Packages

ABOARD THE USS NIMITZ - Jared Burchette, a recent graduate of Hillsborough High School now serving as an Air Traffic Controller onboard the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier (CVN 68), has received a shipment of 100 personal care packages from volunteers at Operation Shoebox New Jersey. The care packages were assembled last month at a packing event hosted by OPSHBX NJ and the Rotary Club of Hillsborough at the HIllsborough YMCA on Dec. 10. Burchette extended his thanks to OPSHBX NJ on Facebook: "OC division received 100 boxes from Operation Shoebox New Jersey this past week. I remember working with this organization as young as 13...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mt. Laurel Police Looking for Chronic Costco Shoplifter

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual who is suspected of shoplifting from Costco on Centerton Road over the weekend — and it's not the first time the person is accused of stealing.  The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21, when the suspect (pictured) entered Costco at about 9:26AM and loaded two Dyson vacuums and eight Roomba vacuums into a shopping cart. The individual passed all points of sale without paying for the items before they were confronted by Costco's loss prevention team, but was able to make off with two Roomba vacuums. According to the MLPD, the suspect then got into a black Lincoln MKX (pictured) and left the scene.  This is not the first time the individual in question is accused of stealing, as the person is a suspect in numerous other shoplifting incidents at Costcos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.  Anyone who knows the identity of this suspect or has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Mount Laurel Police Department at (856) 234-8300 or the Confidential Tip Line at (856) 234-1414, Ext. 1599.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Recruits Welcome at Mt. Laurel Cub Scout Pack 15's Monthly Meeting

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Is your child interested in joining Cub Scouts? Join Mount Laurel Cub Scout Pack 15 for its monthly meeting next week. Pack 15 will be holding the meeting on Monday, January 30 at 6:45PM at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, located at 240 Creek Road. Cub Scout Pack 15 is open to girls and boys in grades Kindergarten through 5 from Countryside, Parkway and Larchmont Schools in Mount Laurel. In addition, homeschoolers and those who attend private school and students without a pack to call home are also welcome in Pack 15. Current Cub Scouts who bring a friend to the January 30 meeting will even earn the coveted “Recruiter” patch to wear on his or her uniform when their friend joins Pack 15! Pack 15’s leaders will be on hand during the meeting to answer questions and assist with registration forms. Can't make the January 30 meeting but are interested in joining? E-mail MTLCubScoutPack15@gmail.com or call (856) 617-HOWL (4695). The Pack can also be followed on Facebook for more information about upcoming events and opportunities to join: www.Facebook.com/MTLCubScoutPack15.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wood-Ridge BOE Honors December's Students of the Month

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ - The Wood-Ridge Board of Education honored its December 2022 Students of the Month at its monthly meeting on Monday night in the high school auditorium. Each school administrator announced the student honorees from their building and posed with photos with the children for their parents. Catherine E. Doyle School presented by Keith Lisa, standing in for Lara Schmitt: Kindergarten - Stella Formisano Grade 1 - Jason Maroun Grade 2 - Damian DeMarco Grade 3 - Lidia Bazzarelli Wood-Ridge Intermediate School presented by Keith Lisa: Grade 4 - Christopher Kennedy Grade 5 - Isla Carter Grade 6 - Charles Cannizzaro Wood-Ridge Junior/Senior High School presented by Silvia Raguseo-Ruiz:: 7th- Jayden Orejuela 8th- Anna Bella Cappola  9th- Ava Lorenzo 10th- Adan Rodriquez  11th- Alana Ambrosio 12th- Luisa Rodriguez Suarez   
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Medical Experts from RWJBarnabas Health Discuss Causes of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

NEW JERSEY – Over the past few weeks, the news has been flooded with details and updates about Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who, during a Jan. 2 game, collapsed on the field and went into sudden cardiac arrest.  Cardiac arrest is the sudden, unexpected loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness; it can be caused by a heart attack but not all sudden cardiac arrest are caused by heart attacks. According to medical experts from RWJBarnabas Health, when someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest, their heart stops pumping blood and the lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause one to...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Newark Restaurant Named Best Seafood Spot in N.J.

A Newark restaurant has been named the best seafood spot in New Jersey. 24/7 Tempo ranked the best seafood restaurants across the country and Sol- Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant came out on top as the Garden State’s top seafood eatery. Sol-Mar Restaurant...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge Abandons Ross Street Redevelopment Plan

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Let’s call the whole thing off. That’s essentially what Mayor John McCormac says about a proposed four-story complex with 94 luxury apartments and a 300-space parking deck next door to the Ross Street Elementary School #11. McCormac sent a letter to the Ross Street school community and area residents saying: “We have concluded this project cannot be constructed without a significant negative impact … and therefore we are canceling plans to move this project forward.” “At the end of the day, we (are) just not comfortable with such a large residential structure and parking deck so close to Ross Street...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge firefighters Snuff Avenel House Fire

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Firefighters made quick work of snuffing out a smokey fire at a Remsen Avenue home on Sunday afternoon. Volunteers from the Avenel, Colonia, Iselin and Woodbridge fire companies were dispatched to 200 Remsen Avenue for a fire at the rear of a one-family home. Crews found a working fire at the back of house and its rear porch, quickly knocking it down to prevent it from spreading into the home, according to a social media post from the Avenel Fire Department. The cause of the fire is investigation by the Avenel Fire Prevention Bureau. No injuries were reported. Avenel’s post did not mention if the house was occupied when fire broke out. Firefighters performed overhaul operations and ventilated the structure before clearing out.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy