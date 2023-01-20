Somerset: Middlesex County College President Visits TEECS, Kid Inventors Recognized

SOMERSET, NJ - It has been a busy start to the school year for students and staff at Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School.

TEECS welcomed Middlesex County administrators to discuss its dual-enrollment partnership on Jan. 12.

"We are excited to start this program in which students will have an opportunity to get an Associates Diploma in the Computer Science Academy and earn college credits through the High School Scholars Program," TEECS Lead Person Oguz Yildiz said in an email.

Visitors included Dr. Mark McCormick, President, Dr. Linda Scherr, Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. José Laureano, Executive Dean, Student and Enrollment Services, Kimberlee Hooper, Director, K-12 Partnerships, and Lisa Rodriguez-Gregory, Acting Assistant Dean of Enrollment Management, and Director of Admissions and Recruitment.

Elementary students at TEECS observed Kid Inventors’ Day on Jan. 17.

"Students had spent some time researching and learning about inventions used today that have been invented by children," Yildiz said in an email. "They presented their findings to their classmates while enjoying a tasty treat of popsicles - invented by Frank Epperson, an 11-year-old."

Students also had virtual tour of a lab at Sannova Analytical, Inc.

The holiday is on the birthday of Benjamin Franklin, who was credited with inventing swim flippers at the age of 12, the Township of Franklin was also named after the famous inventor.



















