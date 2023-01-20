Texas A&M women's basketball team can't recover from poor first quarter in loss at Alabama

Read full article on original website
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Bryan College Station Eagle
Janiah Barker's return spurs A&M women to victory over Georgia to end 8-game losing streak
A healthy Janiah Barker helped cure the Texas A&M women’s basketball team’s ills. The freshman forward, who missed 10 games with a broken bone in her shooting wrist, showed no rust in scoring a season-high 24 points in leading the Aggies to a 75-73 Southeastern Conference victory over Georgia on Sunday at Reed Arena .
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Wegiman not expected to play baseball for Aggies this spring
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is not expected to play baseball for the Aggies this spring, head coach Jim Schlossnagle confirmed Tuesday. Weigman moved into the starting quarterback role for the Aggies midway through the season this fall and with the departure of quarterback Haynes King by way of transfer has the edge on keeping the job next season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 19 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team defeats LSU 177-123
The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team beat LSU 177-123 on Saturday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s winners included Alyssa Clairmont (1-meter springboard, 310.20; 3-meter springboard, 358.65), Chloe Stepanek (200 freestyle, 1:47.46; 100 freestyle, 49.88), Bobbi Kennett (100 breaststroke, 1:01.41; 200 individual medley, 2:01.98), Abby Grottle (1,000 freestyle, 9:58.59; 500 freestyle, 4:53.01), Jordan Buechler (100 backstroke, 55.20), Joelle Reddin (200 breaststroke, 2:16.75) and Olivia Theall (200 butterfly, 1:59.28).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Duke eyes Texas A&M assistant Tyler Santucci, according to reports
Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tyler Santucci could become Duke’s defensive coordinator at Duke, according to the Raleigh News & Observer and ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Duke first-year head coach Mike Elko, who was A&M’s defensive coordinator for four seasons, announced Saturday via social media that defensive coordinator Rob...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 10 Aggie men's swimming and diving team cruises past Tigers
The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team had little trouble topping LSU 171-129 on Saturday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s event winners included Anze Fers Erzen (200-yard butterfly, 1:48.92; 200 backstroke, 1:46.41; 200 individual medley, 1:48.64), Victor Povzner (1-meter springboard, 385.95; 3-meter springboard, 421.65), Trey Dickey (1,000freestyle, 9:15.39; 500 freestyle, 4:31.08), Baylor Nelson (200 freestyle, 1:37.64), Ethan Gogulski (100 backstroke, 48.71) and Andres Puente (200 breaststroke, 1:58.86).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's basketball team wins fifth straight conference game
BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team defeated Lamar State-Port Arthur 96-87 for its fifth straight victory in Region XIV Conference play Saturday at the Kruse Center. Sophomore guard Elijah Elliott led Blinn (14-6, 8-2) with 22 points, while freshman guard Masiah Gilyard had 14. The Buccaneers will...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Watch: Texas A&M hosts Lunar New Year performance
Soaring Phoenix performs a Lion Dance for Lunar New Year at Sbisa Dining Hall at Texas A&M on Monday. The beginning of the Lunar New Year was Sunday, Jan. 22 and it started the year of the rabbit. College Station High School to present 'Annie'
Bryan College Station Eagle
birthdays
The Eagle wishes a happy birthday to Paris Mitchell and Lyndon LeUnes. Paris attends Rudder High School, where she plays volleyball, basketball and runs track for the Lady Rangers. She turns Sweet 16 today. Lyndon graduated from A&M Consolidated, where he was a three-time all-district performer in soccer. He also played collegiately at the University of Texas-Tyler. Lyndon, who lives in Scottsdale, Ariz., turns 34 today.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Police: Fetus found buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham
The Brenham Police Department has shared more details about a human fetus found buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham on Sunday. Brenham police said officers were called to Hohlt Park at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to meet witnesses who reported “suspicious circumstances.” Witnesses said several subjects walked toward the parking lot after emerging from the woods and one witness described their demeanor and behavior as “concerning.” Police said officers then searched the area and found a shallow grave which revealed the dead body of what appeared to be a small human fetus.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sadberry Intermediate announces mascot and colors
After much anticipation, the Bryan school district community learned what its newest mascot was going to be on Tuesday. The O.W. Sadberry, Sr. Intermediate Mustangs will welcome its first class of fifth grade students in August with royal blue and white as the school colors. Principal Alfred Scott was joined...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Jan. 25
"Annie" opens a four-performance run when the College Station High School fine arts department presents the musical in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, available online at cshstheatre.ludus.com/index.php or at the door. Economic...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A concert to remember: Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra's annual children's concert
When Marcelo Bussiki, music director and conductor of the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, called Joseph Daigle, artistic director and conductor of the Brazos Civic Orchestra, and asked him to fill in for the symphony’s annual children’s concert, it was an offer Daigle could not resist. For Daigle, there...
