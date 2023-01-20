Texas A&M women's basketball team can't recover from poor first quarter in loss at Alabama

The Brenham Police Department has shared more details about a human fetus found buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham on Sunday. Brenham police said officers were called to Hohlt Park at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to meet witnesses who reported “suspicious circumstances.” Witnesses said several subjects walked toward the parking lot after emerging from the woods and one witness described their demeanor and behavior as “concerning.” Police said officers then searched the area and found a shallow grave which revealed the dead body of what appeared to be a small human fetus.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO