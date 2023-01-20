ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Disappearing shopping carts costing its taxpayers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shopping carts are disappearing from stores and it's costing taxpayers. Abandoned shopping carts are making their way into neighborhoods. Experts say it's all because of a rising number of homeless people using the carts to hold belongings. Officials across the country now finding carts everywhere from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Search underway for suspects who robbed a USPS letter carrier

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was robbed in Charlotte on Thursday, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. A reward of up to $50,000 is now available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved. For the latest breaking news,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

American Airlines flight attendants picketing Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines flight attendants are picketing Tuesday as they push for big changes at Charlotte Douglas and other airports across the country. The flight attendants said they're calling for better pay, better benefits and rest requirements. Organizers say morale is low as crews have to work long days with little rest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Atrium Health unveils mobile unit dedicated to women’s health care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health announced it's expanding its mobile services and fleet of mobile medical units to serve its communities in need. In a news release, the health care provider said the "Drive to Thrive" initiative is one of the nation’s first mobile units dedicated solely to women’s health care.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

3 sneaky ways you're wasting money on food

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're trying to save money by eating all of your meals at home, certain habits can sabotage your efforts without you even knowing it. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Here are three sneaky ways you’re...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte-area Chick-fil-A's are giving away free chicken sandwiches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Guests in the Charlotte area can get a free original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich via the Chick-fil-A App through Jan. 28. “We want to start this new year in a special way,” Barry McAllaster, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Blakeney, said. “We are treating our loyal customers to a free sandwich as a sign of our gratitude for their support.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

$500 Per Month for Tinder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Would you pay $500 for the chance at a date?. Tinder is considering a $500 per month membership level. Right now, there’s no word what extra features would be included. Another dating app owned by the same company, Hinge, is also rolling out a pricier...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Take full advantage of your dental care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Dr. Brian Williams DDS offer a wide array of services in their award winning office. Their low-stress dentistry environment includes: cleanings, exams, CEREC same day crowns, on-lays, in-lays, veneers, simple extractions, partial and full dentures, implant restorations, whitening, tooth colored fillings, periodontal care, simple root canals, and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's what you need to know about the CMS hiring fair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an operations career fair on Jan. 25 at Barnette Elementary School. The school district said the fair will showcase available positions in transportation, school nutrition services, warehouse services and maintenance and custodial services. Full and part-time positions will be available for non-instructional...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Egg Prices

CHARLOTTE – For weeks, we have been seeing reports about soaring egg prices, but we wanted to know what it will take for them to come back down. Consumer reporter John Matarese has answers so you don’t waste your money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New year, new and better behavior for your dog

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here are some New Year's Resolutions for you and your pup from Dog Training Elite. -Be the old dog to learn new tricks. To teach your dog a basic "Sit/Stay," approach your dog in standing position, holding a treat to their nose. Slowly lift the treat...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte woman's business vandalized with hate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is speaking out after her business was vandalized in what she described as a racially motivated attack last September. Angel Pittman said she’s loved doing hair since she was a little kid. She dreamed of transforming her buses into a salon. But instead, the buses were damaged, and she believes it was all because of the color of her skin.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD presents year-end report to Charlotte City Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave an update on its crime stats in 2022 as well as its recruitment efforts for Charlotte City Council on Monday night. CMPD said violent crime is down 12.5%, and they are very proud of that, but there were 110 homicides last...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

5 grocery store items costing you less right now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you know, prices have skyrocketed. In fact, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, in general, the price of food has increased by 10.4% in the past year. In fact, of the more than 100 grocery...
CHARLOTTE, NC

