Clayton County Sheriff’s Office reestablishes COBRA Squad
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the return of its COBRA unit crime fighting unit....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed by deputies after car chase in Gordon County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after being shot by Gordon County deputies following a car chase. 51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch fled a traffic stop on Cook Road around 1 a.m. Jan. 24. Deputies followed Couch to an address in Sugar Valley. A deputy gave Couch...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett County Police Behavioral Health Unit responds to crisis calls
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tense moments on the roof of a home in Gwinnett County happened this week as an emotionally disturbed man climbed on top of someone’s home and refused to come down. “I’m not taking you to jail today. None of these officers are taking...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County sheriff renegotiates increase in federal inmates contract
JACKSON — Butts County Sheriff Gary Long and his staff recently renegotiated the contract they have with the federal government to house federal inmates in the Butts County Jail. Long began housing federal inmates at the jail in 2014 after receiving a contract from the U.S. Marshals Service and...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County double homicide suspect at-large
SENOIA, Ga. - Two men were killed after a double shooting in Senoia on Jan. 17. Now officials are investigating the shooting as a homicide and are looking for any information that could lead to an arrest. Officials identified the victims, Kip Harris and Marvin Bridges, on Deep South Road...
Police release new details on what led to man shooting co-worker to death outside Cobb Taco Mac
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are now investigating a homicide after the person shot outside a Cobb County Taco Mac Monday afternoon died. Earlier Monday, Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the restaurant where the shooting broke out during the busy lunch hour. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Armed robbery reported at Regions Bank in Hall County, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Regions Bank on Shallowford Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said a man entered the bank, brandished a firearm, and left the facility. No injuries were reported. No further information was available. Anyone with information is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
23-year-old Gainesville man arrested in connection to Hall County murder
HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old Gainesville man was arrested on Monday in connection to a murder at an apartment complex in Hall County. Officers responded to the Lanier Point Apartments at the 2400 block of Spring Road for a death investigation. Upon arrival, police found a woman identified as Latasha Marie Smith lying dead in the grass of the apartment complex.
Lawyer accuses deputy of assaulting defendant in YSL case. Sheriff says he spat in deputy’s face
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney for another defendant standing trial in the gang indictment against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and several others is accusing a deputy of assaulting her client. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the Fulton...
Ex-Atlanta police officer charged with murder wants case moved to federal court
An attorney representing a former Atlanta police officer charged with murder in the FBI task force shooting of Jimmy Atc...
Woman recovering from attack at Doraville MARTA station parking lot
DORAVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is recovering from an attack at the Doraville MARTA station parking lot over the weekend. “Right after I got in and started [my car], a man jumped into the passenger seat next to me,” said Jennifer Carpenter. “He told me he wanted me to drive.”
Missing teen | Police say 14-year-old may be in East Point or Clayton County
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Ronique Shuler, 14, was last seen at an apartment near Washington Road in East Point. Law enforcement in that area said she is known to be in Clayton County.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed in Atlanta Police Training Center legally bought gun
Vine City Walmart will reopen, Howell Mill site to close permanently. A Walmart statement said “a variety of economic headwinds existed at both stores before they were closed due to arson.”. Fund created after Atlanta Spa shooting aids California after mass shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Fund created after...
Mentoring program leader says 13-year-old’s death outside skating rink is ‘public health issue’
ATLANTA — There are still a lot of questions about what happened outside a family entertainment center in Southwest Atlanta. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that 13-year old DeShon DuBose was shot and killed outside the Cascade Skating Center on Saturday night.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New photos released of possible suspects responsible for arson at Atlanta Target, Walmart
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire officials are investigating a fire Monday night inside the Target store located at 2539 Piedmont Road, as well as the recent fires at the Walmart stores located at 835 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and 1801 Howell Mill Rd. as cases of arson.
atlantanewsfirst.com
What’s next for ‘Stop Cop City’ movement after weekend vandalism
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, six demonstrators who were arrested over the weekend made their first appearance in Fulton County Superior Court. 22-year-old Madeleine Feola, 24-year-old Nadja Grier, 22-year-old Francis Carrol, and 37-year-old Emily Murphy were all denied bond because they were from out of state. “These...
Fatal crash on I-20 in Douglas County blocks highway for hours
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were shut down in Douglas County due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning. Vehicles were at a stand still at Fairburn Road for hours during the morning rush. The highway had been blocked since around 6:30 a.m....
Convicted felon faces drug, firearms charges after high-speed chase on I-85, report says
A Clarkston man is facing multiple charges after he led a deputy on a high-speed chase, according to a report. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a Coweta County deputy was watching traffic near mile marker 40 of Interstate 85 when he saw a vehicle flashing its lights. At 2:44 p.m., the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County Animal Shelter looking to house 150 dogs by Jan. 31
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Animal Shelter is looking to house more than 150 dogs by the end of the month. The shelter was built to house 450 dogs but currently holds more than 600. A temporary shelter was opened in Midtown, but that too is running out of capacity.
