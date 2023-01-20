ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed by deputies after car chase in Gordon County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after being shot by Gordon County deputies following a car chase. 51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch fled a traffic stop on Cook Road around 1 a.m. Jan. 24. Deputies followed Couch to an address in Sugar Valley. A deputy gave Couch...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County sheriff renegotiates increase in federal inmates contract

JACKSON — Butts County Sheriff Gary Long and his staff recently renegotiated the contract they have with the federal government to house federal inmates in the Butts County Jail. Long began housing federal inmates at the jail in 2014 after receiving a contract from the U.S. Marshals Service and...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County double homicide suspect at-large

SENOIA, Ga. - Two men were killed after a double shooting in Senoia on Jan. 17. Now officials are investigating the shooting as a homicide and are looking for any information that could lead to an arrest. Officials identified the victims, Kip Harris and Marvin Bridges, on Deep South Road...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Armed robbery reported at Regions Bank in Hall County, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Regions Bank on Shallowford Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said a man entered the bank, brandished a firearm, and left the facility. No injuries were reported. No further information was available. Anyone with information is...
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

23-year-old Gainesville man arrested in connection to Hall County murder

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old Gainesville man was arrested on Monday in connection to a murder at an apartment complex in Hall County. Officers responded to the Lanier Point Apartments at the 2400 block of Spring Road for a death investigation. Upon arrival, police found a woman identified as Latasha Marie Smith lying dead in the grass of the apartment complex.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed in Atlanta Police Training Center legally bought gun

Vine City Walmart will reopen, Howell Mill site to close permanently. A Walmart statement said "a variety of economic headwinds existed at both stores before they were closed due to arson.". Fund created after Atlanta Spa shooting aids California after mass shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

What’s next for ‘Stop Cop City’ movement after weekend vandalism

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, six demonstrators who were arrested over the weekend made their first appearance in Fulton County Superior Court. 22-year-old Madeleine Feola, 24-year-old Nadja Grier, 22-year-old Francis Carrol, and 37-year-old Emily Murphy were all denied bond because they were from out of state. “These...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County Animal Shelter looking to house 150 dogs by Jan. 31

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Animal Shelter is looking to house more than 150 dogs by the end of the month. The shelter was built to house 450 dogs but currently holds more than 600. A temporary shelter was opened in Midtown, but that too is running out of capacity.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

