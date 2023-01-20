Read full article on original website
Buckhead
4d ago
these are bought and paid for domestic terrorists and they all belong in prison they've been warned dozens of times they're squatters they don't belong on that property they have no legal right to protest
Buckhead
4d ago
this whack job anarchist can try to whitewash this all she wants but it's not going to work
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local ResidentsJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
A court in Atlanta will determine whether to make the 2020 election investigation report public.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly ReopeningJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Woman recovering from attack at Doraville MARTA station parking lot
DORAVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is recovering from an attack at the Doraville MARTA station parking lot over the weekend. “Right after I got in and started [my car], a man jumped into the passenger seat next to me,” said Jennifer Carpenter. “He told me he wanted me to drive.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after hitting a flatbed wrecker on Highway 5 near Ball Ground in Cherokee County. Elias Baudilio Cruz was driving a Honda CRV late last night when he crossed the center line and hit the wrecker. He fled the scene afterward.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed in Atlanta Police Training Center legally bought gun
Vine City Walmart will reopen, Howell Mill site to close permanently. A Walmart statement said “a variety of economic headwinds existed at both stores before they were closed due to arson.”. Fund created after Atlanta Spa shooting aids California after mass shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Fund created after...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Armed robbery reported at Regions Bank in Hall County, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Regions Bank on Shallowford Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said a man entered the bank, brandished a firearm, and left the facility. No injuries were reported. No further information was available. Anyone with information is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed in shooting at Brookhaven apartments identified
Vine City Walmart will reopen, Howell Mill site to close permanently. A Walmart statement said “a variety of economic headwinds existed at both stores before they were closed due to arson.”. Fund created after Atlanta Spa shooting aids California after mass shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Fund created after...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New photos released of possible suspects responsible for arson at Atlanta Target, Walmart
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire officials are investigating a fire Monday night inside the Target store located at 2539 Piedmont Road, as well as the recent fires at the Walmart stores located at 835 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and 1801 Howell Mill Rd. as cases of arson.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett Police Behavioral Health Unit responds to crisis calls
A closer look at the plans for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. The plans for the facility were green-lit in 2021 under the leadership of former Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. Man charged in shooting death of 24-year-old Atlanta man outside Taco Mac. Updated: 2 hours ago. The shooter,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
atlantanewsfirst.com
23-year-old Gainesville man arrested in connection to Hall County murder
HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old Gainesville man was arrested on Monday in connection to a murder at an apartment complex in Hall County. Officers responded to the Lanier Point Apartments at the 2400 block of Spring Road for a death investigation. Upon arrival, police found a woman identified as Latasha Marie Smith lying dead in the grass of the apartment complex.
WXIA 11 Alive
13-year-old killed in shooting near Atlanta skating rink, curfew to be proposed
The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the boy as Deshon DuBose. They said he was shot twice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Residents near site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center want peace
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents living near the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center just want peace in their community following recent violent incidents. Six people were arrested on Saturday, with four being denied bond in court on Monday. Officials say the other two were...
atlantanewsfirst.com
GBI Officials: Manuel Teran ‘legally bought’ gun used to shoot at officers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials have confirmed that the person who was fatally shot after opening fire at police officers and troopers outside the proposed Atlanta Police Training Facility purchased the gun “legally” in 2020. The GBI confirmed to Atlanta News First...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in Brookhaven apartment complex shooting
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that one man has died and three others were injured in a shooting at a Brookhaven apartment complex on Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 3100 block of Buford Highway after reports of a shooting around...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
Second victim in Coweta County double shooting dies, sheriff's office says
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The second victim in a double shooting last week in Coweta County has died, the sheriff's office said Monday. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the victim. Following the shooting, he was initially described as a male who had been shot in the head.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Victim shot by man he found sitting in his vehicle, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search is on for a gunman who reportedly shot a man after breaking into his vehicle. Police say this all happened just before midnight as the gunman was sitting inside the victim’s car in a parking lot in the 800 block of Peachtree Street NE.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man shot and killed outside Taco Mac in Cobb County was on lunch break with suspect
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they still don't know why a man opened fire on a person he was on a lunch break with outside Taco Mac off Cobb Parkway Monday afternoon. According to Cobb County Police, the shooting happened around 12:19 p.m. in the parking deck behind the restaurant in the Vinings area. Officers say 24-year-old Larry Miller, of Atlanta, was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for man suspected in Chamblee stabbing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chamblee police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a person on Jan.19. Authorities say the man stabbed his victim in the face while he was sleeping. The man had an accomplice at the location prior to the crime, police said. There is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: Multiple people shot at Brookhaven apartment complex
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials confirmed that multiple people were shot at an apartment complex in Brookhaven on Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 3100 block of Buford Highway after reports of a shooting. It is unclear what led up to the...
