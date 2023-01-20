Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
hamlethub.com
Stamford Senior Center's Lives Blossom Fundraiser on May 4
The Stamford Senior Center invites you to attend it's annual ‘Lives Blossom’ spring gala on Thursday, May 4th from 6:00 – 8:30pm at the Italian Center of Stamford. The event raises critical funds for this local nonprofit organization that is a home away from home for hundreds of older adults who attend the Center to exercise their mind and body and stay connected.
345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704, Yonkers, NY 10704 - $140,000
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704 in Yonkers is listed at $140,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
hamlethub.com
Veterans and Their Families Can Find Support at Homes forthe Brave's Annex in Downtown Bridgeport
Homes for the Brave (HFTB) has announced the opening of its Annex location, a hub of valuable resources located in Downtown Bridgeport at One Lafayette Circle, Suite 100. The Annex is designed to provide a wide range of programs and services to Veterans and their family members in the Greater Bridgeport area.
hamlethub.com
Book Talk on Major General Israel Putnam at Kent Library
Robert Hubbard is set to speak on his book Major General Israel Putnam: Hero of the American Revolution, on Saturday, February 4th at 11:00 am at the Kent Public Library. A colorful figure of 18th century America, Israel Putnam (1718-1790) was an important leader in both the French and Indian War and the Revolutionary War. Hubbard’s lecture will include a discussion of Putnam’s role in the Battle of Brooklyn, the Landing at Kip’s Bay and the Battle of Harlem Heights. Robert Ernest Hubbard is a retired professor from Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Connecticut and an adjunct faculty member in the college’s Master of Fine Arts in Writing Program. He has long been webmaster of websites on General Israel Putnam and on entertainer Phil Silvers. He lives in Connecticut. Registration is required. Feel free to register at (845) 225-8585 or online by visiting our website: www.kentlibrary.org.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Thrift Shop Scholarship Application
The Ridgefield Thrift Shop will award eight $5,000 scholarships to seniors in the graduating class of 2023 who are Ridgefield residents. Seniors must pursue post-secondary education at a trade school or 2-year or 4-year college in the Fall of 2023. Seniors must be enrolled at Ridgefield High School or be a Ridgefield resident graduating from another accredited high school.
hamlethub.com
Longtime City of Danbury Employee Retires, Mayor and City Honor and Celebrate Andi Grey!
Today, Mayor Dean Esposito and the City of Danbury honored and celebrated Andi Grey as she retires from a long career at the City of Danbury!. Andi Grey started her tenure with the City of Danbury on July 5, 1994. She has spent her entire career working in the Finance Department, starting as a payroll clerk and working all the way up to her current position as Payroll Supervisor, and throughout her nearly thirty-year career with the City of Danbury, Andi has routinely gone above and beyond the call of duty. She is an invaluable asset to the Finance Department, and has given countless hours to the City. She will be missed greatly.
hamlethub.com
15th Annual Hearts of Hope Breakfast Returns to Candlewood Inn on March 9
Join The Center For Empowerment And Education on Wednesday, March 8th at 7:30 am for the 15th Annual Hearts of Hope Breakfast returning once again to the beautiful Candlewood Inn. As you may know, this is a historically sold-out event so don't hesitate to get your tickets now! Buy a...
hamlethub.com
Milford Residents Named to Fall 2022 Dean's List at Hofstra University
Hofstra University congratulates the Milford residents named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List for their outstanding academic achievement. Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the Dean's List. Students honored from Milford include:. Benjamin Grunow of Milford, whose major is Political...
hamlethub.com
Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest
On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Yonkers, NY
Yonkers boasts natural and cultural attractions that blend well within its enigmatic urban landscape. It is one of the best cities in Westchester County, New York, to enjoy the best of both worlds. The places of interest along the historic Hudson River are undoubtedly on top of that list. Still,...
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in Bronx
BRONX - Police are currently waiting for a medical examiner's report to determine a homeless man's cause of death after one witness claimed to have witnessed a "bloody" scene in a 4th-floor hallway in the University Heights building.
NYPD offers $13K reward on 13th anniversary of Patrick Alford Jr.’s disappearance
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Patrick Alford Jr. disappeared from his Brooklyn home 13 years ago and the NYPD is offering a $13,000 reward for information regarding the case, police said on Sunday. The then-7-year-old boy vanished after he went to throw out the garbage with his foster mother on Jan. 22, 2010, officials said. The […]
15-year-old sentenced to 3-9 years in prison in death of 16-year-old Mount Vernon cheerleader
The 15-year-old girl who pled guilty to killing a 16-year-old cheerleader in Mount Vernon was sentenced on Tuesday.
hamlethub.com
Learn To Save A Life - EMT Training
Learn lifesaving skills from your community professionals. Original and Refresher Basic Life Support (EMT) Trainings available. Register for these courses here: www.putnamcountyny.com/life. For more information and directions, please call the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services at (845) 808-4000.
hamlethub.com
Jane Claire Kirby, 95, Former Ridgefield Rotary Citizen of the Year, Longtime Health Care Worker at RVNAhealth, has Died
Jane Claire Kirby passed peacefully at her residence at Ridgefield Crossings on January 21, 2023. She was 95 years old, a proud mother of five daughters and a widow of fifty years. Claire was born on August 10, 1927, to Vincent and Mae Cushing in Huntington, NY. She graduated from...
Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources
A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
Teenage boy stabbed to death in Coney Island: NYPD
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after a group of teens chased and stabbed him in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. Around six teens chased Nyheem Wright, an NYPD official said. He was found critically wounded on Mermaid Avenue near West 30th Street. The teen succumbed to his injuries at the […]
Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings. The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
News 12
RentHop: Bronx has highest number of heating complaints
A new report reveals that the Bronx has the highest number of complaints about a lack of heat in homes. The report from RentHop broke down 311 calls and found that the borough had by far the most heat complaints of any borough this winter. While the report says heat...
hamlethub.com
RVNAhealth partners with SPHERE for evening filled with health and friendship
Last Thursday, RVNAhealth was excited to invite members of Sphere of CT to our Ridgefield building!. Participants learned the importance of good hygiene and nutritional practices from RVNAhealth Field Supervisor Donna Crane, RN, and Registered Dietitian Monica Marcello, MS, RD. The evening was topped off with an interactive activity on...
Comments / 1