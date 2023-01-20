Today, Mayor Dean Esposito and the City of Danbury honored and celebrated Andi Grey as she retires from a long career at the City of Danbury!. Andi Grey started her tenure with the City of Danbury on July 5, 1994. She has spent her entire career working in the Finance Department, starting as a payroll clerk and working all the way up to her current position as Payroll Supervisor, and throughout her nearly thirty-year career with the City of Danbury, Andi has routinely gone above and beyond the call of duty. She is an invaluable asset to the Finance Department, and has given countless hours to the City. She will be missed greatly.

