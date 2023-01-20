Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
wevv.com
Second half stumble dooms Evansville women
A strong first half went for naught, as the University of Evansville women's basketball team got blasted by Illinois State 78-46 Sunday afternoon in Normal. The Aces were led by senior guard/forward Abby Feit who drained four three-pointers and finished with 20 pointers. Redshirt junior Celine Dupont chipped in with nine points and five boards off the bench.
wevv.com
USI women come up short at SIU-Edwardsville
Despite staging late rally, University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball team came up short to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Saturday afternoon, falling 78-69. Later in the first quarter, Southern Indiana began attacking downhill aggressively, earning trips to the foul line. The assertiveness from USI forced SIUE into early foul...
wevv.com
Evansville men drop eighth straight to Drake
The University of Evansville men’s basketball team shot out to a quick lead, but it didn't last, as they lost their eighth straight, falling to Drake 97-61 on Saturday afternoon at the Ford Center. Evansville had four players score in double figures led by Kenny Strawbridge Jr. and Yacine...
wevv.com
Baseball stars, past and future, shine on "Night of Memories"
For nearly a quarter of a century, the stars of baseball past and future have descended upon the Pocket City for a good time and a great cause with the 23rd Annual "Night of Memories" Saturday. Hundreds turned out at the Carson Center on the campus of the University of...
wevv.com
Aaron Coomer is this week's Hometown Hero
An Evansville man is inspiring others to be brave and daring despite whatever battles you may be fighting. An Evansville man is inspiring others to be brave and daring despite whatever battles you may be fighting.
wevv.com
Local students invited to spend a day as a House page at the Indiana Statehouse
Vanderburgh County lawmakers are inviting local students to spend a day serving as a House page at the Indiana Statehouse during the 2023 legislative session. State Rep. Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville) says Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up to page, helping lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor's office, the Indiana Supreme Court, and House and Senate chambers.
wevv.com
EPD: Student with knife arrested at Harrison High School
Police say a student was arrested in Evansville on Monday after bringing a knife to school. An Evansville Police Department report says that on Monday afternoon, the assistant principal at Harrison High School contacted authorities. Authorities say they were alerted by the school official that a student was in possession...
wevv.com
Henderson Humane Society 'completely full,' in need of fosters
The Humane Society of Henderson County, Kentucky, sent out an urgent alert on Monday. A statement says the humane society is "completely full," and that it's still about to bring in six more dogs that were abandoned. Additionally, the officials with the humane society say they're currently unable to utilize...
wevv.com
No injuries in Evansville apartment fire
No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Arson report filed after Evansville apartment fire. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
wevv.com
Tri-State Treasures: Popular pizza in Spencer County
A pizza outpost in Spencer County continues to please customers. 44News Anchor Tommy Mason shares its history, and what makes it one of the best-kept secrets along Highway 66, in this edition of Tri-State Treasures. Tags. Indiana. Popular pizza being served in Spencer County. Dennis Buchanan has been serving as...
wevv.com
Calm Tuesday; rain and wintry weather return tonight
TODAY: After seeing morning temperatures in the 30s, we'll see an increase in cloud cover this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will actually stay quite calm for your Tuesday. TONIGHT: Rainfall will become widespread tonight between 8-10PM. Temperatures will begin to fall after midnight. Some...
wevv.com
Popular pizza being served in Spencer County
The days of video and DVD rentals are a thing of the past, but a pizza produced in an effort to draw more movie fans in, eventually became the driving force of success for a tiny Spencer County business. 44News Morning Anchor Tommy Mason caught up with their longest serving...
wevv.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to close part of KY 2838 for cross drain replacement
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews plan to repair four cross drains on KY 2838 in Webster County. Officials say work begins Monday and will continue through the week if the weather allows. The highway will be closed every day from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. between mile marker 0...
wevv.com
Young & Established founder vying for Evansville City Council seat
A new name has emerged, vying for a seat on the Evansville City Council. Local leader of Young & Established Courtney Johnson announces he will be seeking a seat as an at-large candidate. On Monday Johnson posted a picture expressing his intentions to run. The Indiana Primary election happens this...
wevv.com
Coroner called to crash near Pratt Paper plant in Henderson
Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Henderson, Kentucky. Officials with the Henderson Fire Department said crews were responding to a crash near the new Pratt Paper plant, just off of KY-425. The fire department says that one vehicle reportedly overturned and caught on fire,...
wevv.com
Police looking for suspected gunman in Knox County shooting
Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting out of Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of North 14th Street and College Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, the found a victim who had been shot twice. They...
wevv.com
West Side Nut Club to hold 76th annual Easter Egg Hunt
The West Side Nut Club will hold its 76th annual West Side Nut Club Easter Egg Hunt on April 1 at 1:00 p.m. More than 12,000 plastic eggs will be distributed with more than 34,000 pieces of candy in them. The West Side Nut Club will give out more than...
wevv.com
Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro
Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County had multiple groundbreaking ceremonies this Friday, as they unveiled two houses to start the year. Habitat for Humanity’s groundbreaking ceremony for house build #153 was at 10 A.M., while the groundbreaking for house build #154 was at 10:45 A.M. Habitat for Humanity’s main vision...
wevv.com
West side Evansville Walmart reopening Wednesday morning
Nearly a week after an active shooter incident, the Walmart store on the west side of Evansville is slated to reopen. Officials with the company announced that the store on South Red Bank Road would reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday. That's after an active shooter incident that unfolded at the...
wevv.com
Man robs Henderson liquor store, cuts employee with knife
Police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened on Monday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers spoke with employees at the store, who said that a man had left the store...
