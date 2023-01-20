Eric Weddle on Cincinnati-Buffalo: Bengals have 'zero chance against the Bills'

If the Cincinnati Bengals and their offensive line needed any bulletin-board material ahead of Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Bills in Buffalo, they got it from former NFL defensive back Eric Weddle during his interview Thursday with Kay Adams on FanDuel's "Up & Adams."

Weddle, who played for the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons as part of a 14-season NFL career and played in Super Bowl 56 for the Los Angeles Rams team that defeated the Bengals, insisted that Cincinnati "should have lost to the Ravens" and "got outplayed by the Ravens" before declaring that the Bengals have "zero chance against the Bills."

Adams, who has made her support of the Bengals known on many occasions, looked about as happy as a Bengal fan would listening to Weddle say Cincinnati couldn't have scored again after Jonah Williams' injury in the wild-card win against Baltimore if not for Sam Hubbard's "Fumble in the Jungle," which Weddle said was "really unfortunate for the Ravens and everyone involved."

"They can't protect (Joe Burrow)," Weddle added. "They're playing without any linemen."

Video of the interview - which Adams called "very distressing" - via Twitter:

