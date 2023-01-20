ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Eric Weddle on Cincinnati-Buffalo: Bengals have 'zero chance against the Bills'

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pe1bK_0kKykHvu00

If the Cincinnati Bengals and their offensive line needed any bulletin-board material ahead of Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Bills in Buffalo, they got it from former NFL defensive back Eric Weddle during his interview Thursday with Kay Adams on FanDuel's "Up & Adams."

Weddle, who played for the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons as part of a 14-season NFL career and played in Super Bowl 56 for the Los Angeles Rams team that defeated the Bengals, insisted that Cincinnati "should have lost to the Ravens" and "got outplayed by the Ravens" before declaring that the Bengals have "zero chance against the Bills."

Adams, who has made her support of the Bengals known on many occasions, looked about as happy as a Bengal fan would listening to Weddle say Cincinnati couldn't have scored again after Jonah Williams' injury in the wild-card win against Baltimore if not for Sam Hubbard's "Fumble in the Jungle," which Weddle said was "really unfortunate for the Ravens and everyone involved."

"They can't protect (Joe Burrow)," Weddle added. "They're playing without any linemen."

Video of the interview - which Adams called "very distressing" - via Twitter:

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Eric Weddle on Cincinnati-Buffalo: Bengals have 'zero chance against the Bills'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincy Shirts turns Joe Burrow's 'Better send those refunds' comment into T-shirt

A local clothing company has turned Joe Burrow's post-game comment about the NFL's foiled AFC championship plans into a T-shirt. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round Sunday, spoiling the league's plans for a potential neutral-site AFC title game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in Atlanta. After the game, Burrow...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Ja'Marr Chase's touchdown catch overturned during Cincinnati-Buffalo second quarter

CBS' broadcast crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Gene Steratore were all in agreement that Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase didn't come down with the touchdown catch that officials overturned during the second quarter of Sunday's divisional-round showdown with the Bills in Buffalo. The reaction on social media indicated a difference of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

CBS' Tracy Wolfson on Cincinnati center Ted Karras' knee: 'Evident it's bothering him'

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras is fighting through significant pain in his right knee, according to a report from sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson during the second quarter of CBS' broadcast of Sunday's divisional-round playoff showdown against the Bills in Buffalo. "Ted Karras right now (is) really struggling," Wolfson said on the air. "He...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Rhinehaus OTR receives Bengals game ball from Cincinnati's playoff win in Buffalo

As the Cincinnati Bengals returned from Buffalo following their 27-10 win Sunday against the Bills, many wondered which bars or restaurants would receive the team's game balls from the divisional-round win. Over-the-Rhine's Rhinehaus, which shared great video after the wild-card win against Baltimore of fans there reacting to Sam Hubbard's "Fumble in the Jungle," received one of them from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, per a tweet early Monday: ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati Reds sell vision for rebuild, 2023 season as they begin caravan tour

The Cincinnati Reds kicked off their reformatted caravan tour Monday, the first time they’ve held the event in the last three years because of a pandemic and a lockout, and they’re selling a much different vision for the organization than they did in 2020. The last time the Reds traveled around Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Tennessee, they were talking up their free agent signings and how they expected a six-year playoff drought to come to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Tony Romo: High-ankle sprain threatens Patrick Mahomes' Cincinnati-Kansas City status

During the final minutes of CBS' broadcast of the Cincinnati Bengals' divisional-round win against the Bills in Buffalo, play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz asked color analyst Tony Romo what he thought about the prospect of Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing in the AFC title game against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium with the high-ankle sprain he's believed to have suffered on Saturday. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy