Buffalo, NY

Albany Herald

Hurricanes, Stars face off in battle of hot squads

The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their latest points streak when they visit the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. The Hurricanes are 4-0-1 over their last five games, continuing the team's knack for just about always leaving the rink with at least one point. Only the NHL-leading Boston Bruins have fewer regulation losses than Carolina's nine, and the Hurricanes' season included a 15-0-2 stretch that set new club records for consecutive games with a point (17) and consecutive wins (11).
RALEIGH, NC
Albany Herald

Changes underway as slumping Sens, Isles meet

Ottawa coach D.J. Smith promised changes were coming after watching his Senators continue a month-long slump Saturday night. For New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert, the search for answers to what is ailing his team is already underway but doesn't appear to be anywhere close to complete.
ELMONT, NY
Albany Herald

Kraken D Justin Schultz week-to-week with injury

Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury, coach Dave Hakstol told reporters Tuesday. The veteran last played Jan. 17 against the Edmonton Oilers, when he collided with Zach Hyman, fell and exited the game. He's missed two games since.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Jeannot, Saros lead Predators over Jets 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored early in the third period and Juuse Saros made 32 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Cody Glass had the other goal for Nashville, winners of four of five. Pierre-Luc Dubois...
NASHVILLE, TN
Albany Herald

Toronto FC sign D Raoul Petretta from Turkish club

Toronto FC signed defender Raoul Petretta from the Turkish top-flight club Kasimpasa SK. The deal announced Tuesday for the 25-year-old runs through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

