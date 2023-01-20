Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Louisville in the top five for '24 Miami star Daylen Russell
The University of Louisville football program landed in the top five for another standout from Miami Columbus High School. The Cardinals landed a commitment from five-star Columbus edge rusher TJ Capers earlier this month and then on Monday his teammate - defensive lineman Daylen Russell - named the Cardinals in his top five. He listed U of L, Miami, Florida State, Nebraska, and UCF.
Louisville Working to Make Emmanuel Okorafor Comfortable in New Setting
Whether it's on the court or away from it, the Cardinals are wanting their newest player to get comfortable before he makes his debut.
Louisville Offers '24 Prospects SF Bryson Tucker, PG Labaron Philon
The two prospects are both ranked inside the top-40 of the 2024 cycle.
Louisville Basketball: Remembering Russ “Russdiculous” Smith
Yesterday was the one year anniversary of Louisville raising Russ Smith’s #2 jersey into the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center. His journey to Louisville basketball immortality took a different path than most players would. Scarcely recruited out of high school, Head Coach Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville were the only Division I program to extend a scholarship offer to the New York native.
wdrb.com
Game on! Indiana joins Louisville in selling tickets for 2023 football game in Indianapolis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Indiana and Louisville have discussed the interest level by both programs in playing all three games of the football series the teams are scheduled to begin in September. But on Monday there was a firm sign that the 2023 game will be played on Sept....
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles
After a week off, the Cardinals will attempt to snap their lengthy losing streak when they head up to Chestnut Hill to face the Eagles.
Albany Herald
What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?
Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
WLKY.com
The biggest conventions coming to Louisville in 2023, and tourism's outlook for the year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The theme Louisville Tourism is focused on when it looks to the rest of 2023 is growth, not recovery, after three years of travel-related economic activity hampered at various levels by the Covid-19 pandemic,according to Louisville Business First. "I think our mix is really back to...
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowd
A highly-anticipated restaurant recently opened in Kentucky, attracting a crowd for the grand opening with some local patrons waiting overnight to be one of the first customers in the door. Read on to learn more.
WLKY.com
Mark Wahlberg spotted behind the bar of two Louisville night spots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People waited in line for hours, beginning Friday night, for a chance to meet actor Mark Wahlberg. He was in town promoting his tequila brand and signing bottles at the Liquor Barn in Middletown. But, that wasn't his first stop. It appears he arrived in the...
spectrumnews1.com
The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in Kentucky
With more than two barrels for every person living in Kentucky, it’s no surprise the state produces 95 percent of the world’s bourbon. Nearly 11 million barrels of bourbon are aging in Kentucky at any given moment. The number of licensed distilling operations in Kentucky has more than quadrupled between 2009 when there were 19 in the state, and 2021, when there were 95. Bourbon is hot and growing. What might surprise you is how many visionary women distillers are disrupting the historically male-dominated industry.
WLKY.com
Classic car show rolls into the Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 350 custom cars rolled into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Saturday was the last day of the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Auto Show. The event had a little something for everyone, including a Pink Panther classic. Car owners tell us they're excited...
Penalties for camping in public become law in Louisville, despite opposition
A controversial amendment to Louisville’s laws around camping in public spaces took effect earlier this month, despite pushback from advocates for the city's unsheltered.
Chubby Ray's closing, will become fifth Parlour location this spring
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A Jeffersontown restaurant is closing its doors at the end of the month and reopening as another restaurant. Chubby Ray's was purchased by Craft Culture Concepts (CCC) and will reopen the space as the restaurant group’s fifth Parlour location this spring. Chubby Ray's administration informed...
wdrb.com
Second victim dies after Denny's sign crushes car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second person has died days after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown last week. According to a family member, Lloyd Curtis passed away early Monday morning. He was 77 years old. His death comes days after his...
WLKY.com
Black Market KY suffers another loss after recent break-in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mitzi Wilson, co-owner of Black Market KY on West Market Street, says one hit after another has made it all but impossible to stay in business and serve the community. “The store was planned to be here for the community so they can come in, buy...
WLKY.com
Popular Louisville fruit market moving east end location as part of new business strategy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local grocer is introducing a new business strategy, which begins with moving one of its stores,according to Louisville Business First. Paul’s Fruit Market is planning to move its current store at 4946 Brownsboro Road to a new building at 4966 U.S. 42. It’s just moving down the road, but Director of Operations Ben Coomes said the new space will allow the longtime Louisville grocer to introduce a new business approach.
wdrb.com
Louisville officer sues LMPD, claiming discrimination because he's a man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department is suing the agency and the city claiming he was discriminated against because he's a man. Officer Jeremy Livers filed the lawsuit this week saying he was passed over for promotions because of his gender. The lawsuit names...
wdrb.com
Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
