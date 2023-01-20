ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Louisville in the top five for '24 Miami star Daylen Russell

The University of Louisville football program landed in the top five for another standout from Miami Columbus High School. The Cardinals landed a commitment from five-star Columbus edge rusher TJ Capers earlier this month and then on Monday his teammate - defensive lineman Daylen Russell - named the Cardinals in his top five. He listed U of L, Miami, Florida State, Nebraska, and UCF.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Remembering Russ “Russdiculous” Smith

Yesterday was the one year anniversary of Louisville raising Russ Smith’s #2 jersey into the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center. His journey to Louisville basketball immortality took a different path than most players would. Scarcely recruited out of high school, Head Coach Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville were the only Division I program to extend a scholarship offer to the New York native.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Albany Herald

What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?

Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
spectrumnews1.com

The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
LEXINGTON, KY
PaulaConwayNYC

5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in Kentucky

With more than two barrels for every person living in Kentucky, it’s no surprise the state produces 95 percent of the world’s bourbon. Nearly 11 million barrels of bourbon are aging in Kentucky at any given moment. The number of licensed distilling operations in Kentucky has more than quadrupled between 2009 when there were 19 in the state, and 2021, when there were 95. Bourbon is hot and growing. What might surprise you is how many visionary women distillers are disrupting the historically male-dominated industry.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Classic car show rolls into the Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 350 custom cars rolled into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Saturday was the last day of the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Auto Show. The event had a little something for everyone, including a Pink Panther classic. Car owners tell us they're excited...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Black Market KY suffers another loss after recent break-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mitzi Wilson, co-owner of Black Market KY on West Market Street, says one hit after another has made it all but impossible to stay in business and serve the community. “The store was planned to be here for the community so they can come in, buy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Popular Louisville fruit market moving east end location as part of new business strategy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local grocer is introducing a new business strategy, which begins with moving one of its stores,according to Louisville Business First. Paul’s Fruit Market is planning to move its current store at 4946 Brownsboro Road to a new building at 4966 U.S. 42. It’s just moving down the road, but Director of Operations Ben Coomes said the new space will allow the longtime Louisville grocer to introduce a new business approach.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
NELSON COUNTY, KY

