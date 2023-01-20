Read full article on original website
Escaped inmate caught after days on the run in Maryland, police say
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — An inmate who escaped from a minimum-security facility in Maryland is back behind bars after he was caught by authorities in Prince George's County on Monday. The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Warrant Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshals Service recaptured a 27-year-old...
Violent Monday in Baltimore City with man shot inside home, several children also inside
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A violent day in Baltimore city Monday with several shootings, including a man shot during an apparent home invasion with several children in the home. Thelma Shields settled back in her house Monday night after being allowed to pass the yellow crime tape. Detectives were working the scene just a few doors down from her home on Kenyon Avenue near Mannasota.
Police released video from northeast double shooting in order to identify suspects
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's help to identify four suspects in a video of a double shooting in northeast Baltimore. At about 5:54 p.m., police officers were sent to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue in the Moores Run Park neighborhood of northeast Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting, said the department.
Police: 18-year-old victim killed in Annapolis shooting identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified the 18-year-old man killed in Annapolis Sunday evening. Police responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. There, police located 18-year-old Reco Ramon Johnson outside a building with fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the...
Baltimore Police arrest suspect in first homicide of 2023
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man has been arrested in connection with the first homicide of 2023 that left a 17-year-old girl dead, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they arrested 26-year-old Andre Bailey at a retail store in Harford County on Friday. Online court records show Bailey faces first and second degree murder charges, first and second degree attempted murder charges, and assault and firearms charges.
Woman attacked by four suspects in Rosedale, vehicle damaged during Parkville argument
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At 11 p.m. on Friday, January 13, following an argument in the 8000-block of Ridgely Oak Road in Parkville (21234), a known individual damaged someone’s vehicle before fleeing. Later, the victim observed that property was also missing from inside her home.
Suspect in murder of East Baltimore 17-year-old arrested in Harford County
BALTIMORE — Police arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in East Baltimore on New Year's Day.Andre Bailey was charged with first-degree murder for the death of teenager D'Asia Garrison.She was Baltimore's first homicide victim of 2023, happening just three hours into the new year. Around 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Garrison suffering from gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died. Police say around the same time, a 31-year-old man showed up...
Domestic Assault Suspect Hangs Himself At Harford County Detention Center: Sheriff
Authorities say that an inmate at the Harford County Detention Center killed himself in his cell over the weekend. Middle River resident Nathaniel Maurice Powell, Jr., 26, who was placed in custody in January for a domestic assault, was found unresponsive in his cell by prison guards early on Sunday morning during regularly scheduled tours.
Man found shot dead in drivers seat of car in Southeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are investigating the death of a man in Southeast Baltimore after he was found in the driver's seat of a car shot in the head, according to police. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Noble Street just before 10:45 a.m....
Alleged members of West Baltimore's "Wick Squad" drug organization indicted
Nine members and associates of an alleged West Baltimore drug trafficking organization have been indicted, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Monday.
Inmate Back In Custody After Escaping From Minimum Security State-Run Facility In Sykesville
An escaped inmate from a state-run facility in Maryland is back in custody and faces new charges. Jeremiah Ballard, 29, was tracked down and arrested at the Vista Garden Shopping Center in Upper Marlboro on Monday, Jan. 23, four days after he went on the run from the Central Laundry Facility in Sykesville, officials announced.
Officers investigating carjacking incident starting in Baltimore city and ending in Towson
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a suspect made a carjacking attempt in Baltimore city, then successfully carried out an armed carjacking in Towson. At about 2:30 pm the suspect tried but failed to carjack an individual on the 9200 block of Harford Road in Baltimore city, according to police.
Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified two homicide victims who were killed late last week. Carl Gilmore was killed on January 19, 2023, in the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue. Dion Brandon was killed on January 20, 2023, in the 1700 block of Richwood Avenue.
Fallen Baltimore City firefighters honored 1 yr. after deaths, questions linger
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Just after 11 a.m. the emergency tone played over radio dispatch. January 24 marked the anniversary of the tragic deaths of three Baltimore City firefighters and the Baltimore Fire Department was paying tribute to three fallen firefighters both over the radio waves and in-person. “We...
Second teen, 15, charged in carjacking shooting death of man at Largo gas station
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A second teen was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man at a Largo gas station during a carjacking in December, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said on Monday. A 15-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro was taken into custody, police...
Another Alleged Teenage Killer Charged After Gas Station Slaying
A second teenager has been charged in connection to the murder of a Largo man, authorities say. A 15-year-old boy has been charged for the murder of Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, over a month after his killing, according to Prince George's County police. A 17-year-old boy has already been charged...
'They took my baby': Baltimore County community mourns death of 10th-grade student to gun violence
BALTIMORE – A community is mourning the death of another Baltimore County teenager who was killed over the weekend to gun violence. The 15-year-old, a 10th-grade student at Catonsville Center for Alternative Students, was killed Saturday evening in a neighborhood off of Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill. Lamar Leslie-Allen...
Prison Guard Convicted Of Smuggling Contraband Into Baltimore Correctional Facility
A former correctional officer in Maryland is the latest to face prison time for his role in a racketeering conspiracy to smuggle contraband into an area prison, authorities announced. Andre “2 Chainz” Davis, 37, of Baltimore, was convicted by a federal jury for a wide-ranging racketeering conspiracy at the Chesapeake...
Police searching for man who robbed Baltimore County shops armed with machete
WINDSOR MILL, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a man who committed two armed robberies. The first robbery occurred on December 10 at the 7-Eleven located at 8014 Liberty Road in Windsor Mill. The second robbery took place on December 12 at the Cigar House located at 8229 Liberty Road.
