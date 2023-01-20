ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Violent Monday in Baltimore City with man shot inside home, several children also inside

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A violent day in Baltimore city Monday with several shootings, including a man shot during an apparent home invasion with several children in the home. Thelma Shields settled back in her house Monday night after being allowed to pass the yellow crime tape. Detectives were working the scene just a few doors down from her home on Kenyon Avenue near Mannasota.
foxbaltimore.com

Police released video from northeast double shooting in order to identify suspects

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's help to identify four suspects in a video of a double shooting in northeast Baltimore. At about 5:54 p.m., police officers were sent to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue in the Moores Run Park neighborhood of northeast Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting, said the department.
foxbaltimore.com

Police: 18-year-old victim killed in Annapolis shooting identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified the 18-year-old man killed in Annapolis Sunday evening. Police responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. There, police located 18-year-old Reco Ramon Johnson outside a building with fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the...
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police arrest suspect in first homicide of 2023

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man has been arrested in connection with the first homicide of 2023 that left a 17-year-old girl dead, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they arrested 26-year-old Andre Bailey at a retail store in Harford County on Friday. Online court records show Bailey faces first and second degree murder charges, first and second degree attempted murder charges, and assault and firearms charges.
Shore News Network

Arrest Made In Baltimore Murder of 17-Year-Old Female

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two were shot on January 1st, and 17-year-old D’Asia Garrison died from her injuries in Eastern Baltimore. Now, police have made an arrest in her murder. Shortly before 3:30 am on New Year’s morning, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 700 Block of North Glover Street to investigate an alert from Shot Spotter. At the location, police found Garrison suffering from gunshot wounds and a 31-year-old suffering from injuries. Both were brought to nearby hospitals where Garrison later died. The initial investigation led police to obtain an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Andre Bailey. Bailey was arrested The post Arrest Made In Baltimore Murder of 17-Year-Old Female appeared first on Shore News Network.
CBS Baltimore

Suspect in murder of East Baltimore 17-year-old arrested in Harford County

BALTIMORE — Police arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in East Baltimore on New Year's Day.Andre Bailey was charged with first-degree murder for the death of teenager D'Asia Garrison.She was Baltimore's first homicide victim of 2023, happening just three hours into the new year. Around 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Garrison suffering from gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died. Police say around the same time, a 31-year-old man showed up...
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified two homicide victims who were killed late last week. Carl Gilmore was killed on January 19, 2023, in the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue. Dion Brandon was killed on January 20, 2023, in the 1700 block of Richwood Avenue.
