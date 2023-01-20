ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: What Does Environmental Justice Mean?

The city of Lompoc, and presumably Santa Barbara County and other cities within the county, will be amending their general plans to include a state-mandated Environmental Justice Element. Just how much this will cost is an open question, since the public review process for general plan changes can be lengthy.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria

An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

20 Cited During Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Operation in Goleta

The Goleta Police Department Traffic Unit issued 20 traffic citations for a variety of violations made by drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians during a recent safety operation. In addition, 12 people were issued warnings and one vehicle was towed. The citations were for various vehicle code violations where bicyclists or pedestrians...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Motorist Killed in Collision with Box Truck in Santa Maria

A 21-year-old man was killed Monday evening in a collision with a box truck on West Main Street in Santa Maria, according to Santa Maria police. Sgt. Jesus Valle said emergency personnel were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. to West Main Street and Kathleen Court, a block west of North Blosser Road.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Firefighters Battle Residential Structure Fire in Ellwood

Firefighters responded Tuesday to a residential structure fire in the Ellwood area of Goleta. Santa Barbara County crews were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. to the fire in a single-family home on the 300 block of Pebble Beach Drive. Smoke and flames were observed by a neighbor, who called 9-1-1,...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Oxnard Takes Apart Santa Barbara With Red-Hot 3-Point Shooting

The 52 points scored by the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team against top-ranked Oxnard were the most allowed by the Yellow Jackets in Channel League play this season. Oxnard countered that with its biggest scoring output in league and beat the Dons 84-52 on Monday night at J.R. Richards Gym.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Cheryl Diamond SB 5K Schlep Aims to Run Over BRCA Gene Cancer

The second annual Cheryl Diamond SB 5K Cancer Schlep: Breast, Ovarian & Prostate Cancer Run/Walk will kick off, rain or shine, 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at Leadbetter Beach. All ages are welcome at this family friendly event. The inaugural race took place in 2011 in New York City, becoming...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Nancy G. Weiss Joins Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Board of Trustees

Nonprofit executive and consultant Nancy G. Weiss has become a member of the Board of Trustees for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “As a resident of Mission Canyon since 2003, I am committed to taking care of our beloved canyon’s environment and ensuring the safety of those who live here,” said Weiss.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Rosario Albert ‘Ross’ Muñoz of Santa Barbara, 1938-2023

Rosario Albert Muñoz (Ross) was born in Santa Barbara on April 8, 1938, at St. Francis Hospital to Manuel and Irene (León) Muñoz. Beloved husband, father, grandfather humbled himself and peacefully took the hand of the Lord after an extended illness on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at his home.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Guadalupe Fills Fifth Seat on City Council

The Guadalupe City Council has filled its vacant fifth seat with a longtime resident who is no stranger to municipal government. After interviewing three candidates, the four council members chose Megan Lizalde, a former interim city treasurer and daughter of former Mayor John Lizalde. The seat became vacant when Anthony...
GUADALUPE, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Central Library Opens Access to Materials on Upper Level

The city of Santa Barbara’s construction projects at Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., have progressed to the point that will allow individuals to access the upper level beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. Patrons will have full access to the nonfiction, graphic novels, and young adult collections, as well as...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Foundation Seeks Nominees for Person of Year Awards

Nominations are open for the 80th Annual Person of the Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites community members to nominate an individual, couple or family to be considered for the honors. Nominations will accepted now through 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at https://www.sbfoundation.org/person-of-the-year-nominations/. The Person of the Year awards honor...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

City Puts Out the Word, It is Looking for a New Poet Laureate

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara, is seeking applications for the position of Santa Barbara Poet Laureate for the 2023-25 term. Deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. For more information about the application and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Strings and UCSB Arts & Lectures Offer Violin Master Class

Violinist Johan Dalene will present a masterclass via collaboration between UCSB’s Arts & Lectures series and Santa Barbara Strings, 5 p.m. Jan. 27 in Weinmann Hall at the Music Academy of the West. Two Santa Barbara Strings violinists, Isabelle Kim-Sherman and Adelaide Smylie, will be performing along with Westmont...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy