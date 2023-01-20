Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: What Does Environmental Justice Mean?
The city of Lompoc, and presumably Santa Barbara County and other cities within the county, will be amending their general plans to include a state-mandated Environmental Justice Element. Just how much this will cost is an open question, since the public review process for general plan changes can be lengthy.
Noozhawk
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria
An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Estimates $150 Million in Storm Damages to Public Infrastructure
The heavy rainstorms of two weeks ago caused an estimated $150 million in damage to public and government infrastructure in Santa Barbara County, said Kelly Hubbard, director of the Office of Emergency Management. That total includes $83 million of debris removal costs, Hubbard said during her report to the Board...
Noozhawk
20 Cited During Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Operation in Goleta
The Goleta Police Department Traffic Unit issued 20 traffic citations for a variety of violations made by drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians during a recent safety operation. In addition, 12 people were issued warnings and one vehicle was towed. The citations were for various vehicle code violations where bicyclists or pedestrians...
Noozhawk
Motorist Killed in Collision with Box Truck in Santa Maria
A 21-year-old man was killed Monday evening in a collision with a box truck on West Main Street in Santa Maria, according to Santa Maria police. Sgt. Jesus Valle said emergency personnel were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. to West Main Street and Kathleen Court, a block west of North Blosser Road.
Noozhawk
Firefighters Battle Residential Structure Fire in Ellwood
Firefighters responded Tuesday to a residential structure fire in the Ellwood area of Goleta. Santa Barbara County crews were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. to the fire in a single-family home on the 300 block of Pebble Beach Drive. Smoke and flames were observed by a neighbor, who called 9-1-1,...
Noozhawk
82-Unit Milpas Street Housing Project Wins Santa Barbara Design Approval
An 82-unit housing project on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside passed a significant hurdle Monday night, winning project design approval from the Architectural Board of Review. Developer Ed St. George and two business partners are behind the complex at 701 N. Milpas St., at East Ortega Street and adjacent to...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Warren Butler Dishes on Restaurants, Outdoor Dining, State Street and City Council
Restaurant owner and manager Warren Butler says the City of Santa Barbara should allow sidewalk dining again and ease up rules on parklets if it wants to promote business downtown. “The amount of money we are going to be paying per foot is outrageous,” he said on the latest episode...
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
Noozhawk
Oxnard Takes Apart Santa Barbara With Red-Hot 3-Point Shooting
The 52 points scored by the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team against top-ranked Oxnard were the most allowed by the Yellow Jackets in Channel League play this season. Oxnard countered that with its biggest scoring output in league and beat the Dons 84-52 on Monday night at J.R. Richards Gym.
Noozhawk
Cheryl Diamond SB 5K Schlep Aims to Run Over BRCA Gene Cancer
The second annual Cheryl Diamond SB 5K Cancer Schlep: Breast, Ovarian & Prostate Cancer Run/Walk will kick off, rain or shine, 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at Leadbetter Beach. All ages are welcome at this family friendly event. The inaugural race took place in 2011 in New York City, becoming...
Noozhawk
Murder Charges Filed Against 3 Men in Santa Barbara Waterfront Shooting
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office on Monday charged three men with murder in the shooting death of a Camarillo man near Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf in December. A fourth man was charged with being an accessory to murder. The four Santa Barbara men were arrested Thursday...
Noozhawk
Nancy G. Weiss Joins Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Board of Trustees
Nonprofit executive and consultant Nancy G. Weiss has become a member of the Board of Trustees for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “As a resident of Mission Canyon since 2003, I am committed to taking care of our beloved canyon’s environment and ensuring the safety of those who live here,” said Weiss.
Noozhawk
Rosario Albert ‘Ross’ Muñoz of Santa Barbara, 1938-2023
Rosario Albert Muñoz (Ross) was born in Santa Barbara on April 8, 1938, at St. Francis Hospital to Manuel and Irene (León) Muñoz. Beloved husband, father, grandfather humbled himself and peacefully took the hand of the Lord after an extended illness on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at his home.
Noozhawk
UCSB Professor Jenni Sorkin Paints Picture of State’s Contributions to Art History
The Santa Barbara Museum of Art recently hosted Jenni Sorkin, UC Santa Barbara professor of history of art and architecture, to speak about her newest book, “Art in California,” as part of its Art Matters lecture series. With “Art in California,” Sorkin focuses on California’s contributions to art...
Noozhawk
Guadalupe Fills Fifth Seat on City Council
The Guadalupe City Council has filled its vacant fifth seat with a longtime resident who is no stranger to municipal government. After interviewing three candidates, the four council members chose Megan Lizalde, a former interim city treasurer and daughter of former Mayor John Lizalde. The seat became vacant when Anthony...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Central Library Opens Access to Materials on Upper Level
The city of Santa Barbara’s construction projects at Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., have progressed to the point that will allow individuals to access the upper level beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. Patrons will have full access to the nonfiction, graphic novels, and young adult collections, as well as...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Foundation Seeks Nominees for Person of Year Awards
Nominations are open for the 80th Annual Person of the Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites community members to nominate an individual, couple or family to be considered for the honors. Nominations will accepted now through 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at https://www.sbfoundation.org/person-of-the-year-nominations/. The Person of the Year awards honor...
Noozhawk
City Puts Out the Word, It is Looking for a New Poet Laureate
The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara, is seeking applications for the position of Santa Barbara Poet Laureate for the 2023-25 term. Deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. For more information about the application and...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Strings and UCSB Arts & Lectures Offer Violin Master Class
Violinist Johan Dalene will present a masterclass via collaboration between UCSB’s Arts & Lectures series and Santa Barbara Strings, 5 p.m. Jan. 27 in Weinmann Hall at the Music Academy of the West. Two Santa Barbara Strings violinists, Isabelle Kim-Sherman and Adelaide Smylie, will be performing along with Westmont...
