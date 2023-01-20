Read full article on original website
Wingers girls hockey
Kylie Stengel and Bailey Vesper led South St. Paul past the Red Wing girls hockey team 9-1 on Saturday. Grace Handwerk tied the game 1-1 at 14 minutes, 26 seconds of the first period. From that point on South St. Paul, overwhelmed the Wingers in shots on net and eight unanswered goals.
Sandra J. “Sandy” Siewert
Sandy passed away peacefully on January 22 from complications due to breast cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Catherine Schleich; and brother, Richard Schleich. Sandy is survived by her sister, Patricia Kauphusman; children, Ryan (Jessalyn) and Kirby; two grandchildren, Carter and Everett; and her loving husband of 53 years, Richard. Sandy graduated from Cotter Schools and Winona State University in Winona, MN. She taught 4th grade school in Virginia and St. Louis Park, MN and grades 1-4 in the Osseo/Maple Grove, MN area. She enjoyed family and friends and neighbors in Minnesota and Florida and working in her gardens. Funeral service will be held at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury MN at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023. Visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sharing & Caring Hands, American Cancer Society or organizations of your choice.
Dean Alva Whitmore
Dean Alva Whitmore, passed away January 19, 2023 at Mayo Hospital in Rochester. He was born March 2, 1940 in Red Wing to Alva and Martha (Johnson) Whitmore. He was a lifelong resident of Welch where he had horses, grew hay, and raised various forms of poultry. He enjoyed camping, riding horses, going into town and having breakfast with his friends, and taking long (aka Whitmore Shortcuts) car rides.
Kathleen Malinchoc
Kathleen Jane Dungey Malinchoc was born November 15, 1951, in Warsaw, NY to Gordon and Barbara Kessler Dungey. Gordon moved the family to Auburn (NY) where his father, Everett, founded Auburn Leathercrafters and Barbara managed a household that was to include Kathleen’s six younger brothers and a sister. Kathleen’s exuberant life ended Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in her home in Red Wing, MN, when she died suddenly, but peacefully, of a cardiac arrest.
News of the past: 1923, Red Wing gets new creamery
Want to know what the internet is all about? On Tuesday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 pm. Community Ed is offering “Fun on the Internet,” a 99% hands-on course on accessing information from the internet. The cost for this one-night course is $13. Drop-ins will be welcome...
Photos: Classic farmhouse on over four acres for sale in Goodhue County
This gorgeous home is loaded with character and sits on almost five acres along a quiet, paved road - ideally located between the twin cities & Rochester!. The property comes with a 40 x 60 machine shed, an over-sized heated garage, a classic barn, a vintage chicken coop and large land area for animals and recreation.
Mental health tops Goodhue County health concerns
The health of Goodhue County residents is the subject of a newly released report. The 2022 Goodhue County Community Health Needs Assessment identifies top health issues and offers a starting point to identify health inequities. Top 10 health issues identified in the report:. Mental health and mental disorders. Housing and...
Letter: Vote Feb. 14
Valentine's Day is a special day for many. But this year, if you live in Red Wing Ward 3 or 4 or Wacouta Township, you have an added bonus on Feb. 14. You can vote for Sue Betcher for Goodhue County commissioner. I serve on the Goodhue County Health and...
Letter: Calm and focused
I am writing to encourage you to vote for Sue Betcher in the special election for District 5 Goodhue County commissioner. Early voting is already available at the Goodhue County Government Center and Election Day voting is Feb. 14 at your usual polling place. I have been Sue’s neighbor for...
