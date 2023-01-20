Read full article on original website
NHL
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
NHL
Lightning celebrate Stamkos' 500th goal in pregame ceremony
Steven Stamkos is honored in Tampa with a ceremony commemorating his 500th NHL goal. The Lightning held a special ceremony to honor Stamkos for scoring his 500th career goal prior to their game against the Minnesota Wild at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Stamkos was joined by his wife, Sandra, and...
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Host Ducks at Mullett Arena on Tuesday
Kelemen receives call-up from Tucson, expected to make NHL debut. Jan. 24, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. Fresh off a 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Anaheim Ducks in the second game of a three-game homestand.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blues
The Buffalo Sabres are right back at it tonight with a game against the St. Louis Blues. It's an 8 p.m. faceoff from Enterprise Center on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage starting at 7:30 on MSG. Stay tuned for lineup news and notes. Here are five things to...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Wild
The Lightning will try to snap a two-game skid on Tuesday when they host the Wild in Tampa. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 1:55 | GOAL - Perry's got his second goal of the period to tie the game again. Same exact play, with Colton taking the initial shot and Perry tipping it home in front.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Kings
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7) are home on Tuesday to take on Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) . Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Blues Hall of Fame special premieres on Bally Sports Midwest
Bally Sports Midwest will premiere a one-hour recap of the Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Jan. 24 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The premiere - which will lead into the 7 p.m. game between the St. Louis Blues and Buffalo Sabres - will also air four additional times through Jan. 30.
NHL
Bruins' Blue Line Outburst Continues in Win Over Sharks
BOSTON - The Bruins defense corps was wondering how they stacked up. During their morning meeting ahead of their matchup against the Seattle Kraken earlier this month, assistant coach John Gruden told his charges that while their opponent ranked near the top of the league in goals scored by their defensemen, the Bruins were planted squarely in the middle of the pack.
NHL
Canucks Announce Changes to Coaching Staff
Head Coach Bruce Boudreau and Assistant Coach Trent Cull have been relieved of their duties. Rick Tocchet has been hired as the 21st Head Coach in franchise history. Adam Foote has been named Assistant Coach and Sergei Gonchar has been hired as a Defensive Development Coach. "We would like to...
NHL
The process of engineering a top line, team depth and its workarounds
Since coming to Dallas this season, the new Stars coaching staff has done a magnificent job. Head coach Pete DeBoer and assistant coaches Steve Spott and Alain Nasreddine have combined to boost some struggling players, maintained the greatness of the most skilled, and engineered a style of play that is both diligent and fun at the same time. After 49 games, Dallas is battling for the Western Conference lead, sits second in goal differential at plus-42, and is top five in both power play and penalty kill success.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Colorado at Seattle
Tremendous goaltending makes for a tight match and forces overtime as Kraken fall in shootout. The defending Stanley Cup champions came to town to face the Kraken who were without Jaden Schwartz, Justin Schultz, and Andre Burakovsky (a late scratch). Both teams battled and it was a close checking game that saw surges in momentum followed by waves of defensive demand. Both goaltenders were outstanding in backstopping their team through chances from all areas of the ice. The game was so close it would force overtime before going to the skills competition. Ultimately, the only goal of the shootout (by Nathan MacKinnon) would clinch the win for the visitors.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Jets
The Philadelphia Flyers overcame a 3-0 deficit against the Winnipeg Jets only to lose, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. In the first period, the Jets picked the Flyers' apart for three goals on their first six shots. Tallies by Axel Jonsson-Fjällby (4th goal of the season), Kyle Connor (24th) and Mark Scheifele (29th) built a 3-0 lead by the time the game was 8:31 old. A late-period goal off the rush by Ivan Provorov (3rd) on a setup by Owen Tippett narrowed the gap to 3-1 at 18:39.
NHL
Heika's Take: Stars earn three shutout victories in four games
The Stars are proving to be quite a team when it comes to defense and goaltending. On Saturday Jake Oettinger recorded his second shutout in three games, following a Scott Wedgewood shutout from Thursday. With Oettinger posting 33 saves to record his sixth career blank slate, the Stars took a...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
Bedard looking to impress at CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
LANGLEY, British Columbia -- Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, will have a homecoming of sorts when he joins 39 other players looking to make a lasting impression at the 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game at Langley Events Centre on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN, RDS).
NHL
NHL Buzz: Ovechkin day to day with lower-body injury for Capitals
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Alex Ovechkin is day to day for the Capitals with a lower-body injury. Ovechkin had two shots in 17:54 of ice time in the Capitals' 4-0 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday but did not play in a 6-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
NHL
McDavid scores 40th goal, Oilers defeat Canucks for 6th straight win
VANCOUVER -- Connor McDavid scored his 40th goal of the season and had an assist for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday. With 40 goals in 48 games, McDavid became the fastest active player to reach the mark, passing Toronto...
NHL
Miller grateful for growth and opportunities with Dallas
After a season of injuries with Buffalo the Ontario native has tallied 13 points in Victory Green and averages 16:31 in time on ice. The Stars have adjusted their defense to a couple of losses in the past two off-seasons. Two years ago, the front office found Jani Hakanpää as...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Pelech and Palmieri Activated Off IR
Hudson Fasching placed on IR, Dennis Cholowski returned on loan to Bridgeport. Adam Pelech and Kyle Palmieri were both activated off IR, the Islanders announced on Monday. Palmieri missed 17 games with an upper-body injury he suffered on Dec. 16 after taking a high hit from Nick Ritchie in Arizona. Palmieri finished the game, but has not played since.
