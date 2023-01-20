Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Brookville escapes close call with New Paris National Trail
Brookville weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 36-33 victory against New Paris National Trail on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, New Paris National Trail and Brookville faced off on January 24, 2022 at New Paris National Trail High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Fort Loramie engineers impressive victory over Sidney Fairlawn
Fort Loramie earned a convincing 60-10 win over Sidney Fairlawn during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Fort Loramie opened with a 20-5 advantage over Sidney Fairlawn through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Orab Western Brown thumps Wilmington in punishing decision
Mt. Orab Western Brown's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 73-45 win over Wilmington during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Wilmington played in a 47-38 game on January 20, 2022. For...
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Cincinnati Anderson knocks out Mt. Orab Western Brown
Cincinnati Anderson put together a victorious gameplan to stop Mt. Orab Western Brown 57-39 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 21. Last season, Cincinnati Anderson and Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with December 21, 2021 at Cincinnati Anderson High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Lawsuit in ‘sudden death’ of St. Henry athlete Matt Mangine Jr., settled; foundation honors his memory
A lawsuit that was scheduled for a court date today has been settled out of court in the case of Matthew Mangine Jr., a junior at St. Henry High School when he died tragically on the soccer field after a conditioning practice in June 2020. His parents, Kate and Matthew...
richlandsource.com
Arcanum delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Miamisburg Dayton Christian
Arcanum topped Miamisburg Dayton Christian 73-64 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 13, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Yellow Springs and Arcanum took on New Bremen on January 14 at Arcanum High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Lebanon Dixie gallops past Franklin Middletown Christian
New Lebanon Dixie handed Franklin Middletown Christian a tough 74-56 loss on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on January 12, Franklin Middletown Christian squared off with Xenia Legacy Christian in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bainbridge Paint Valley cancels check from South Charleston Southeastern
Bainbridge Paint Valley tipped and eventually toppled South Charleston Southeastern 53-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 17, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and South Charleston Southeastern took on Milford Center Fairbanks on January 11 at South Charleston Southeastern High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Xenia Legacy Christian dismantles Carlisle
Xenia Legacy Christian's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 46-10 win over Carlisle on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 14-3 advantage over Carlisle through the first quarter.
WKYC
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for January 23, 2023: 1 ticket hits $150,000 prize in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $502 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $150,000 prize: 1 winner. $300 prize: 7 winners. $100 prize: 34 winners.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Gilead outduels Morral Ridgedale in competitive clash
Mt. Gilead trucked Morral Ridgedale on the road to a 77-63 victory at Mt. Gilead High on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 17, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Crestline. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Fort Loramie soars over Houston Hou
Fort Loramie's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-31 win over Houston Hou in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, Fort Loramie and Houston Hou faced off on February 4, 2022 at Houston Hou High School. For...
richlandsource.com
No quarter given: Dayton Centerville puts down Springfield
Dayton Centerville controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-41 win against Springfield in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Springfield squared off with January 14, 2022 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Tough tussle: Upper Arlington breaks free from Marysville
Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Upper Arlington passed in a 53-51 victory at Marysville's expense on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 14, Upper Arlington faced off against Chillicothe and Marysville took on Westerville North on January 16 at...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Fox 19
LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:. CVG Airport: 5.6 inches. Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches. Mason: 6.3 inches. Dillsboro: 6.4 inches. Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches. Lebanon: 5.8 inches. Union, Ky: 5.6...
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the northern panhandle, western PA, and Eastern OH. Counties include Hancock, Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey Counties . Accumulating snow fall out ahead of a wintery mix and afternoon rain showers is expect for our day […]
West Virginia and Ohio schools could see delays on Wednesday due to incoming snow
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Our next weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of weather variable and conditions to the Ohio Valley for the midpoint of the work week. The region will experience multiple rounds of precipitation from Wednesday morning into Thursday morning. SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS The Setup: A center of low […]
dayton247now.com
Buffalo Wild Wings eyes new Miami Valley location
XENIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular national food chain has its sights set on another Dayton-area location. The project would provide another restaurant option and create jobs. Xenia Wing Co. LLC, DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a liquor permit in the city and a zoning permit...
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 24, 2023
A precipitation free day today, but we still are looking at a mess for midweek starting after midnight tonight. A good winter storm is set to move through the eastern corn belt, and will drop measurable snow over almost all of Ohio. Today, clouds may allow some sun to break, through, but clouds thicken later this afternoon and evening. Shortly after midnight, snow starts to work itno SW Ohio, and moisture continues to spread north and east over the rest of the state through the overnight and Thursday. We expect 100% coverage on precipitation. The low tracks from just south of Cincinnati to just south of Cleveland. We expect all snow from I-70 north, and snow potentially mixing with rain south of I-70. The best potential for rain to mix in will be in south central Ohio. We are leaving snow totals at 2″-6″ but also think we are looking for some 8″ plus totals in a few areas. The good news is that while precipitation looks to be steady, it is not overly heavy at any given point in time and we also do not see winds ramp up until most of the precipitation is done. Winds start to increase overnight Wednesday night, and will be gusty though Thursday, creating some blowing and drifting. Additional flurry activity is likely on Thursday. The map below shows precipitation potential from midnight tonight through midnight tomorrow night.
